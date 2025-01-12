Newsom says LA blaze is ‘worst natural disaster in US history’ amid criticism over water supply issues

Graeme Massie and Tom Watling
·6 min read

California governor Gavin Newsom admits he wants to know “what the hell happened” to critical water systems as the Los Angeles wildfires devastated the city amid anger from residents over the state’s response.

Newsom told Pod Save America on Saturday that local leaders in LA had not given him “straight answers” about the devastation caused by the deadly fires, which have left at least 16 dead and more than 12,000 structures turned to ashes.

Newsom has also come under fire from president-elect Donald Trump for the state’s response, which he has rejected as “disinformation” and branded the Republican “delusional.”

Strong winds are expected to return to the region on Sunday fanning the flames, and Newsom was asked on Sunday morning’s Meet the Press on NBC what he hoped to learn from an independent investigation that has been launched.

“The same ones you’re asking. Same ones that people out on the streets are asking, yelling about, ‘What the hell happened? What happened to the water system?’ And, by the way, was it just overwhelmed? That you had so much that was used? We drew it down. Was it pipes? Was it electricity?” he said.

“It was a combination of pipes, electricities, and pumps. Was that drawdown impossible because you lost seven-plus thousand structures right here anyway and every single structure we lost had a pipe that was leaking, and we would’ve lost that water pressure anyway?

“Did it contribute in any way to our inability to fight the fire? Or were 99 mile-an-hour winds determinative and there was really no firefight that could’ve been more meaningful? So all of us want to know those answers, and I just don’t want to wait because people are asking me. I want to know those facts. I want them objectively determined, and let the chips fall where they may. This is not about finger pointing.”

A neighbourhood destroyed by the wildfires is seen in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles (John Locher/AP) (AP)
CAL FIRE says the blazes have consumed about 62 square miles of the region, an area larger than San Francisco, with at least 89 percent of the fires in the largest area, the Palisades, still not under control.

Newsom also insisted that Los Angeles would be ready to hold the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympics.

“My humble position, and it’s not just being naively optimistic, that only reinforces the imperative in moving quickly, doing it in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation. President of the United States, Donald Trump, to his credit, was helpful in getting the Olympics to the United States of America, to get it down here in L.A.

“We thank him for that. This is an opportunity for him to shine, for this country to shine, for California and this community to shine, the opportunity with all of that and all that opportunity and that pride and spirit that comes from not just hosting those three iconic games and venues, but also the opportunity, I think, to rebuild at the same time.”

Another round of up to 70 mph winds, which have already significantly worsened the fires by fanning flames and transporting dangerous embers, is expected to hit on Monday and later in the week. A lack of any measurable rainfall since April last year and a short supply of water has made extinguishing the flames more difficult. One California Fire official described this lethal combination of factors as “perfect ingredients” for the rapid spread of wildfires.

Asked if this confluence of problems could lead to the wildfires becoming the US’ worst natural disaster, California governor Gavin Newsom said: “I think it will be in terms of just the costs associated with it in terms of the scale and scope.”

Addressing the rising death toll, he added that they have search and rescue teams trying to access the worst affected areas but “there’s likely to be a lot more [fatalities]”.

“The challenge is the winds,” he said. “We’ve got these winds coming back this evening, Sunday night. We’ve got peak winds on Monday.”

The windstorms originating in the Santa Ana mountains to the north of Los Angeles have dramatically worsened the blazes by creating “ember casts” that travel down and ignite spot fires miles from the initial fires. While Santa Ana windstorms are common in the region, they have been unexpectedly powerful over the past week.

The winds expected in the coming days should only be about 60 to 70 percent of the strength of the initial storms, say officials, but a red flag warning remains in place until 6pm local time on Wednesday.

The fire is also threatening to jump over Interstate 405 and into densely populated areas in the Hollywood Hills and San Fernando Valley.

Evacuation orders throughout the Los Angeles area now cover 153,000 residents, putting 57,000 structures at risk. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna says another 166,000 residents have been warned that they may have to evacuate.

More than 14,000 personnel, including newly arrived firefighters from Mexico and aid from Canada, as well as seven neighboring US states, are working to contain the fires.

US president Joe Biden has issued a major disaster declaration, promising to reimburse in full the costs of battling the initial fires.

He said he emphasized to California officials they should “spare no expense to do what they need to do.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom surveys damage in during the Palisades Fire (AP)
Aircraft have been dropping water and fire retardant on steep hills to stem the eastward spread of the Palisades wildfire to the east of Los Angeles, while crews on the ground are attacking fire lines with hand tools and hoses.

The second largest fire, in Eaton, north of Los Angeles near Pasadena, has killed 11 people and burned through more than 14,000 acres, but it is still only 15 percent contained.

Newsom says they are now “pre-positioning assets” around the state in anticipation of more fires. “And we’re pre-positioning not just here in the theatre, those existing five-plus fires, but now broadening that to a number of other counties and moving farther south with some of those resources in anticipation we could see some flare-ups in new places, new starts,” he said.

He has also called for an independent investigation into a lack of water supply that has left firefighters struggling to tackle the blazes. Numerous fire hydrants in higher-elevation streets in the Palisades ran dry earlier this week as the wildfires tore through the area.

It has also been revealed that a 117 million-gallon water storage complex in the Palisades has also been empty since February for repairs to its cover.

US president-elect Donald Trump has accused Newsom of being “incompetent”, an accusation that he and other California officials have rebuffed. The Democratic California governor has accused Mr Trump of politicizing the disaster.

Mr Newsom issued an executive order on Friday to support the state’s ongoing response. A statement from the governor’s office said the order would add “criticism flexibilities for health care and emergency workers, schools, and child care providers”.

  • Burned-out homes and debris after the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles on Friday. Some people are questioning why trees have remained standing after the blaze.

    When people think of wildfires, burning trees are&nbsp;likely the first image that comes to mind.So when a city burns and&nbsp;trees are left standing, it may seem unusual at first glance.Several massive wildfires have torn through Los Angeles since Tuesday, killing a least 10 people and burning down more than 10,000 homes and other structures&nbsp;in a 40-kilometre expanse north of the city's downtown.As images of the fires dominate the media this week, some are questioning why&nbsp;trees, including the state's iconic palms, have survived&nbsp;next to burned-out homes and cars.This is fuelling conspiracy theories on social media about homes and structures being targeted — with some people saying there is no way a fire would naturally leave trees standing&nbsp;and suggesting structures were instead directly attacked by secret weapons.A downed power line is shown on a street following the Palisades Fire on Friday. (David Ryder/Reuters)Internet personality The Patriot Voice posted to his 141,000 followers on social media platform X that photos showing standing trees provide&nbsp;proof that the U.S. government "is PURPOSELY setting fires using Military grade DEWs [direct energy weapons] in these areas to initiate a MASSIVE LAND GRAB."Others have claimed it is evidence of HAARP&nbsp;(High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program)&nbsp;microwaves, with one X user saying they are "incendiary towards metal" in homes, but, "Trees have no metal inside, so much harder for trees to burn from microwaves."Mads Palsvig, the head&nbsp;of Denmark's right-wing Prosperity&nbsp;Party, wrote on X,&nbsp;"Forrest [sic] fires where trees don't burn. It is called DEW. Always nice spots prime real estate."It all comes down to moistureThe claim that trees aren't burning is simply not true, as evidenced by numerous videos and photographs showing that many have gone up in flames, in some cases wreaking havoc on nearby buildings.But scientists say there is a simple explanation for why some have been spared that fate.A palm tree burns as winds fuel the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., on Wednesday. (David Swanson/Reuters)"I mean, it's pretty obvious to me. Trees are filled with thousands and thousands of litres of water," said biology and biotechnology professor Miranda Hart, with the Okanagan Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience and Ecosystems Services at the University of British Columbia."Of course trees burn when fires are big and hot enough. But if there's a tree filled with water and something really dry beside it, the thing that was dry is going to burn first. So in that way, you can imagine the fire could just kind of go around if there's enough fuel on either side of it."Similar questions arose after the town of Paradise, Calif., burned down in a 2018 wildfire. At the time,&nbsp;a retired U.S. Forest Service scientist told&nbsp;CBC News&nbsp;that while some people might imagine a wildfire as a wall of flames, burning embers ignite many spot fires over a wide area —&nbsp;which helps explain why in some photos, it looked almost as though&nbsp;there were hundreds of individual house fires rather than one large fire.After a 2007 wildfire, the fire department in Escondido, Calif., recommended restrictions for planting palm trees specifically after determining that certain species, due to their form or lack of maintenance, were especially hazardous.Palm trees frame a house as it goes up in flames from the Woolsey wildfire in 2018, above Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif. (Reed Saxon/The Associated Press)Palms that are not well maintained "can explode into a giant torch," the document says, a phenomenon that can be seen in videos from the current L.A. wildfires.&nbsp;It says flying embers can also embed themselves into the fibrous tissue or leaf bases along the trunk of a palm tree.Another major hazard is leaf bases and dried fronds on trees that are not maintained can detach from the trunk and be carried on the wind, acting like a fireball.Kevin Hanna, director of the Centre for Environmental Assessment Research at UBC, said&nbsp;certain trees are more fire-prone than others — deciduous trees and shrubs, for example, are less flammable because of their moist leaves and lower resin content, while conifers like decorative cedars or junipers are highly flammable.WATCH | L.A. wildfires offer lessons for British Columbia, experts say:As for why some trees and buildings survive when others don't, he said it often comes down to momentary conditions, and "what some might call chance or serendipity," like a quick shift in wind that can redirect embers.Maintaining a wet lawn, or having a wet or fire-resistant roof can make a difference, Hanna said,&nbsp;although in extreme enough conditions, nearly everything will burn."There's no conspiracy — just some politicians resorting to tawdry opportunism, denying the reality of climate change&nbsp;and shifting blame onto others in the hope of gaining a fleeting advantage," he said.Climate change, development adding to riskHanna said&nbsp;housing development has expanded further into fire-prone areas in recent years,&nbsp;increasing the risk of houses burning, while wildfires become larger and more frequent, owing in part to droughts and warmer weather exacerbated by climate change.While some&nbsp;have blamed a lack of fireproofing and brush removal, UBC's Hart said&nbsp;the truth is that conditions were perfect for the fires to spread and little can be done&nbsp;to prevent similar destruction&nbsp;in the future aside from trying to reverse climate change."Fire is not that mysterious. It just needs the right conditions and appropriate fuel," Hart&nbsp;said."We can rearrange deck chairs on the Titanic for a few more years, but we can't build a society resilient to climate change. It's too powerful and it's too multifaceted."

