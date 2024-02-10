Newspaper headlines: 'Bloodbath' fears in Gaza and 'King bonds with Fergie'

The i Weekend's lead story examines potential fallout from a report that raised serious questions about US President Joe Biden's memory earlier this week. However, in an interview with the paper, Britain's former ambassador to Washington Sir Peter Westmacott said the UK was more concerned about the potential return of Donald Trump than about Mr Biden's memory. The paper also carries a story on the influence of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves, reporting that she won an internal battle in the Labour party that resulted in leader Sir Keir Starmer ditching a pledge to spend £28bn on green investment.

Like the i, the Financial Times's splash is about Joe Biden's difficult start to the election year. But the paper reports that the president has the support of his fellow Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has given an interview to the Times in which he tells those who have written him off that he is "up for the fight". In the two-page spread, he also addresses his £1,000 bet with Piers Morgan that the government's plan to send migrants to Rwanda will be off the ground by this year's election. Asked if he would honour the wager, he told the paper: "I always honour things that I say."

The Express's lead also concerns the upcoming general election, with an exclusive report claiming former prime minister Boris Johnson is considering a return to frontline politics this year. The paper quotes Science Minister Andrew Griffith, who told LBC Mr Johnson was a "great voice".

King Charles's recent cancer diagnosis is the subject of the Mirror's splash, with the paper reporting that the monarch and his former sister in law, Sarah Ferguson, have been exchanging letters. Ms Ferguson was recently diagnosed with skin cancer, which was discovered while she was being treated for breast cancer. The circumstances of the King's diagnosis were similar, with his cancer being discovered after treatment for a benign enlarged prostate.

According to the Telegraph's lead story, large numbers of Britons dropping out of the work force has led "frustrated" businesses to seek workers from overseas. The paper quotes an economist from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) who says international workers are "propping up" the UK's labour market.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has warned that Israel expanding its offensive in Gaza to the southern city of Rafah could result in a "bloodbath", the Guardian reports. The paper's lead story focuses on concerns for the lives of Gazan civilians as Israel moves closer to a full-scale ground offensive in the city.

The Mail leads on claims that British Shia Muslims are being approached by recruiters from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) while visiting religious sites in Iran and Iraq, and are being asked to gather information on prominent British Jews. The paper also carries an interview with Loose Women host Linda Robson, in which she discusses her struggle with alcoholism.

The Sun reports that TV presenter Ant McPartlin is to become a dad for the first time at 48, with a source telling the paper: "This is the news everyone wanted."

The Daily Star leads on the news that bald men are "irresistible" to women - citing "a really important study by boffins".

