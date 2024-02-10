Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: 'Bloodbath' fears in Gaza and 'King bonds with Fergie'



Like the i, the Financial Times's splash is about Joe Biden's difficult start to the election year. But the paper reports that the president has the support of his fellow Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris.


The Express's lead also concerns the upcoming general election, with an exclusive report claiming former prime minister Boris Johnson is considering a return to frontline politics this year. The paper quotes Science Minister Andrew Griffith, who told LBC Mr Johnson was a "great voice".


According to the Telegraph's lead story, large numbers of Britons dropping out of the work force has led "frustrated" businesses to seek workers from overseas. The paper quotes an economist from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) who says international workers are "propping up" the UK's labour market.

The Norwegian Refugee Council has warned that Israel expanding its offensive in Gaza to the southern city of Rafah could result in a "bloodbath", the Guardian reports. The paper's lead story focuses on concerns for the lives of Gazan civilians as Israel moves closer to a full-scale ground offensive in the city.


The Sun reports that TV presenter Ant McPartlin is to become a dad for the first time at 48, with a source telling the paper: "This is the news everyone wanted."

The Daily Star leads on the news that bald men are "irresistible" to women - citing "a really important study by boffins".

