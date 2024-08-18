Newspaper headlines: Debate over seaside donkey rides

Campaigners said the use of donkeys for seaside rides was "outdated and cruel" [BBC]

Headlines on local websites and newspapers in the West of England have kept readers hooked this week.

One of the best performing local media posts was a video by the Weston Mercury of a donkey ride business hitting back at campaigners who claim the seaside tradition is "outdated and cruel".

Family-run Somerset firm, Weston Donkeys, has operated for 138 years and said its 30 animals are well cared for. A petition to end the practice has 500 signatures.

Local resident, Ellie Smart, posted: "I often drive by at the end of the day and the donkeys are rolling in the sand having a wonderful time, you can tell they are loved and extremely well looked after".

Bristol City's imaginative announcement video for the signing of George Earthy - making a play on the BBC's Planet Earth - went down an absolute storm.

The 19-year-old midfielder has signed from Premier League side West Ham United on a season-long loan.

"We know he will bring a huge amount of energy when he plays. He has an ability to create," said Robins head coach Liam Manning.

Lucy Tissington said she is a unable to sell her flat because of cladding issues [BBC]

A woman from Bristol spoke of the emotional impact of her being unable to sell her flat due to issues with the safety of its cladding.

The BBC's Harriet Robinson interviewed leaseholder Lucy Tissington, who said it had been almost impossible for potential buyers to get a mortgage on Bristol's Clayewater Court, since it was deemed the block did not have an adequate standard of fire safety.

"Nobody is taking responsibility. It's incredibly stressful and it's been going on for seven years," the 34-year-old said.

News that the central altar stone at Stonehenge probably came from northern Scotland, rather than Wales, attracted 1.68m page views for BBC Wiltshire [Reuters]

BBC Gloucestershire shared the story of Mohamed, who earned a place at the University of Gloucestershire having come to England from Syria in 2017 without being able to speak English.

One of Wiltshire's top stories was news that the central Altar Stone at Stonehenge probably came from northern Scotland, rather than Wales.

The finding showed the ancient monument, near Salisbury, was built with stones from all parts of Great Britain, and that Neolithic Britain was a far more connected and advanced society than earlier evidence indicated.

Pictures taken inside the closed Oasis Leisure Centre show the state of the neglected building [Historic Environment Consultancy]

Elsewhere in Wiltshire, pictures taken inside the Oasis leisure centre – showing the impact of four years of closure - was popular for the Swindon Advertiser.

Comments condemned the state of the building, with one saying: "It's tragic, outrageous and unacceptable."

Four residents of Weston-super-Mare highlighted the plight of Birnbeck Pier by recreating an iconic photograph of The Beatles [#nicolaexplores]

A round-up of headlines would not be complete without mentioning the photo of Weston-super-Mare residents re-creating the iconic photograph of The Beatles in front of Birnbeck Pier.

After years of neglect, North Somerset Council took ownership of the pier in July 2023 and repair work is due to start in autumn 2024.

And finally, an amazing shot of 22 swans all in a line on the Somerset Levels proved rather popular on BBC Somerset's Facebook page, opening up a great debate on the amount of names you can call a 'herd' of swans.

This photograph of 22 swans swimming in a line on the Somerset Levels had thousands of likes on social media [BBC]

