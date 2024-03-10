Newspaper headlines: Gove warns of extremism and Johnson's Venezuela trip

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Watch the moment, here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
Marco Bello/ReutersDonald Trump may have rage-posted his way through President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Truth Social, but his social media site crashed for many before Biden even entered the House chamber, with technical issues lingering for at least an hour before and into his remarks.Beginning shortly before 9 p.m. EST Thursday, outages numbered in the thousands, according to Downdetector. The outages peaked an hour later and then began to slowly resume back to normal, accordi
Public health advocates are watching in growing alarm as former President Trump increasingly embraces the anti-vaccine movement. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said in a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Va. It’s a line Trump has repeated, and his campaign said…
Former national security adviser John Bolton said he is “perplexed” about reports of former President Trump receiving intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee. “I’m somewhat perplexed myself that the Biden White House has apparently agreed that he’ll get these briefings,” Bolton said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur. His comments come…
Glenn Kirschner said Habba had brought the former president "down in flames."
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as s***. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
Doug Emhoff didn't mince his words for the former president as he weighed in on why the current GOP front-runner is "unfit for office."
If he fails to post a bond by March 25, AG Letitia James has promised to start seizing assets. She can see one of his skyscrapers from her window.
A video appears to show Russia is using vulnerable golf cart-style vehicles to transport its troops to attack Ukrainian positions, says report
The president criticized the justices for overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion ruling in 2022.
Jeff Smith lost the use of his left arm and has been unable able to return to full-time work since the incident, The Associated Press reported.
A new dog whistle from the former president is to blame, per the parody video.
Former President Donald Trump's escalating legal penalties are a little larger after a judge in the United Kingdom ordered him to pay more than $380,000 to a firm run by Christopher Steele, the ex-British spy who penned the infamous 2016 dossier accusing Trump of harboring close ties to the Russians. Trump sued Steele's firm, Orbis Business Intelligence, in a London court in 2022 over claims that the series of memos known as the "Steele Dossier" harmed his reputation and violated British data privacy laws.
MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace noted the recent election of former President Trump’s daughter-in-law as Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Friday. “Now we’ve got nepo-RNC,” Wallace quipped on “Deadline: White House” Friday. The RNC voted to make Michael Whatley, who has previously been the chair of the North Carolina GOP and Lara Trump, the wife of…
Alexander Nemenov/Getty ImagesRussian oligarchs and state-owned companies are increasingly running private military companies and recruiting and training their own battalions for Russia’s war in Ukraine.Russian billionaire Viktor Shendrik, the head of the security department of Russian Railways, has reportedly been backing a detachment of Russian fighters made up of a group of football fans called “Espanyola,” according to iStories (an independent outlet also known as Important Stories or Vazhni
The US president had strong words for Russia, Israel and China. How did his address go down there?
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesWearing a bright red MAGA hat on the floor of the U.S. House before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), as expected, made a scene—and she broke the rules in the process.According to official House rules, House buildings are considered official government resources. “Accordingly, as a general rule, they may not be used for the conduct of campaign or political activities,” the House rules say.But Greene’s “Make America Grea
HBOAcademy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro blasted former President Donald Trump as a “total monster” during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday.“He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him,” De Niro said.The actor, noting that the November election will likely be a rematch of Trump versus Biden, argued that a repeat Trump presidency would be a “nightmare,” whi
Steve Nikoui, whose son Kareem was killed in the withdrawal, had words for the president during his State of the Union speech.