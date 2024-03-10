Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: Gove warns of extremism and Johnson's Venezuela trip

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is the subject of the Sun on Sunday's lead story. The paper reports that the actor has been on a "string of dates" with an actress months after splitting with his wife, which included an event at Buckingham Palace.
And over at the Star on Sunday, it is "The Socky Horror Show" as the paper reports in its lead story that something has gone "horribly pong" with Britons' sock hygiene. "Just one in three Brits put on fresh socks daily," it says, adding that "a staggering number" wear the same pair for a full year.

