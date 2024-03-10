Newspaper headlines: Gove warns of extremism and Johnson's Venezuela trip

The Sunday Telegraph leads with an interview with Communities Secretary Michael Gove, who urges pro-Palestinian protesters not to march alongside extremists. He pledges to expose groups trying to "subvert democracy", adding that the government is planning to "go into details" that would allow protesters to question whether they "really want to be lending credence" to extremist groups. His comments come ahead of the publication of a new official definition of extremism "intended to ensure that the government cuts ties with individuals and groups whose behaviour or outlook crosses the line", the paper adds.

A similar story makes the splash for the Observer, which reveals Michael Gove's plans to ban groups and individuals who "undermine the UK's system of liberal democracy" from public life. The paper has seen documents circulated to the Home Office and Downing Street which show that officials working for Mr Gove "have drawn up plans for 'trailblazer' departments to pilot the scheme", it reports. The paper, like many of Sunday's front pages, also features a prominent image of England's Marcus Smith whose drop goal secured a win in the Six Nations game against Ireland on Saturday.

"England slam Irish hopes" is the caption above a photo of a jubilant Smith in the Sunday Times, which leads on former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is reported to have "secretly" flown to Venezuela last month "for unofficial talks with its autocratic leader, Nicolás Maduro". The talks, which are described as "highly unusual", centred on the war in Ukraine as well as normalising the relationship with the UK, the story says. It adds that Mr Johnson did not respond to queries about who instigated the talks, or why. Because the paper, like many others, is previewing tonight's Oscars, cartoonist Newman cheekily depicts a special Johnson-shaped trophy with the engraving "Best acting foreign secretary".

The Sunday Express continues the theme of Six Nations and Oscars on its front page, but it is Prince Edward whose picture features most prominently, holding a Labrador puppy in new images released to mark his 60th birthday. Another politics story makes the paper's lead, which reports on an article written by Home Secretary James Cleverly for the Express in which he hits out at the Labour Party on migration. He writes that Sir Keir Starmer's party would rather "carp from the sidelines" than take bold action to tackle small boats. It comes as the government's flagship Rwanda policy reaches its final stages in Parliament this week.

An extract from the memoir of Earl Spencer, the younger brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, is published in the Mail on Sunday, in which he says he was sexually abused as a child at boarding school. Earl Spencer said he was targeted by a female member of staff at Maidwell Hall, Northamptonshire in the 1970s and alleges the abuse began when he was just 11 years old. Maidwell Hall said it was "sobering" to learn of Earl Spencer's experiences, adding that allegations of sexual abuse had been referred to a "local authority designated officer".

The Sunday Mirror's masthead features the words "Happy Mother's Day" above its lead story on an interview with Brianna Ghey's mother. Sixteen-year-old Brianna, who was transgender, was murdered in Cheshire in February 2023 by Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, both 15 at the time. Her murder has inspired her mother "to go on a mission to make children kinder", the paper says, reporting that Ms Ghey is "headed into a classroom this week to launch a campaign to have mindfulness lessons made part of the school curriculum".

"Fury at Baby P stepdad parole bid" is the splash for the Sunday People. Peter Connelly died on 3 August 2007 at home in Haringey, north London, after months of abuse by his mother Tracey Connelly as well as her boyfriend, Steven Barker, and their lodger Jason Owen, who was Barker's brother. The trio were jailed in 2009, and Connelly and Owen have since been released. Now the paper reports that Barker, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 10 years for raping a two-year-old girl and given a 12-year term to run concurrently over his role in Baby Peter's death, "is making a fresh bid for parole".

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville is the subject of the Sun on Sunday's lead story. The paper reports that the actor has been on a "string of dates" with an actress months after splitting with his wife, which included an event at Buckingham Palace.

And over at the Star on Sunday, it is "The Socky Horror Show" as the paper reports in its lead story that something has gone "horribly pong" with Britons' sock hygiene. "Just one in three Brits put on fresh socks daily," it says, adding that "a staggering number" wear the same pair for a full year.

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.