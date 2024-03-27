Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: 'Heartbreak bridge' and churches 'asylum fiasco'

"Heartbreak bridge" headlines the Metro reporting on the collapse of a bridge struck by a container ship in Baltimore on Tuesday. The paper reports a mayday signal saved dozens of lives. "It's heartbreaking," it quotes Maryland's governor Wes Moore as saying.
"Chemical attacker given asylum despite failing Christianity test," headlines the Daily Express as it reports on the Abdul Shokoor Ezedi asylum row too. The front page carries a still image from a video of the moment the Baltimore bridge collapsed.
The Mirror reports on two Britons it claims are fighting for Vladimir Putin's Russia in Ukraine. "They're a disgrace," a former British army officer calls them.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is mocked up hiding in bushes on the front of the Daily Star. The paper writes TV gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh has been censored by the regime's TV bosses who blurred out his jeans during a re-run of his gardening programme. Jeans are seen as a sign of US imperialism in the country and have been banned.