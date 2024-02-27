Newspaper headlines: Hunt tax cuts warning and 'from Friend to Traitor'

Several of Tuesday’s papers have started trailing next week’s Budget. The Guardian reports that Jeremy Hunt’s financial planning has been described as “dubious” and “lacks credibility” by a leading economic think tank, which warns that the chancellor should not announce tax cuts in the Budget if he is unable to detail how they will be funded. The paper’s lead story features the warning from the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which calculated that Mr Hunt would need to find “£35bn of cuts from already threadbare public services”.

The i also leads with a story about tax cuts. The paper says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is hoping to announce a 2p cut in personal taxes, a move the paper says comes as Mr Hunt and the prime minister face pressure from other Conservative MPs.

The continuing row stemming from comments made by Conservative MP Lee Anderson, who suggested that London Mayor Sadiq Khan was controlled by Islamists, leads Tuesday's Times. The paper reports on Rishi Sunak declaring he is "living proof" that Britain is not a racist country and the PM warning that politicians have an obligation to be "careful" and not "unnecessarily inflame" tensions, after Mr Anderson was accused of stoking anti-Muslim hate.

The Daily Express, meanwhile, reports that Red Wall Tories are calling for Lee Anderson's suspension to be lifted. Mr Anderson, the former deputy chairman of the party, was suspended on Saturday. The paper goes on to say that some Tory MPs want Mr Anderson back before a general election, as he is "incredibly popular".

“Friends & Traitors” is the splash headline for the Sun, which reports that Friends star Courteney Cox is “being lined up” as the first signing for a celebrity spin-off of popular BBC TV show The Traitors. A mock-up image of the actress in the iconic black robe worn on the programme accompanies the story, which reports comments from a TV insider that Cox would be “a real coup” if signed.

The Daily Mirror headlines on its own investigation into a "sextortion" scam, in which they say children are being blackmailed over naked photos. The paper reports on the story of a 16-year-old boy who was reportedly caught up in the scam and ultimately took his own life.

The Daily Telegraph leads with the headline: "Army wives force MoD U-turn over housing". The paper reports that a plan by the Ministry of Defence to change the way Army accommodation is allocated "has been shelved amid a backlash from military wives". The proposal would have allocated housing by the number of children a serviceman or woman has, rather than their rank, and was paused by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps after "growing anger" over the scheme, the story adds.

The story of Scarlet Blake makes the front page of Metro. Blake, who was jailed for 24 years for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno in 2021, is labelled by the paper as a "cat sadist" after she was also jailed for livestreaming herself killing a cat. The judge said a Netflix show about killing cats "played a part" in the murderer's plan, the story adds.

The Financial Times has carried out an analysis of OECD data for its lead story, which finds that a global drop in house prices that hit advanced economies has "largely petered out". It reports that economists predict that "the deepest property downturn in a decade has hit a turning point".

And in the Daily Star, a “boffin” reveals to the paper that we should “serenade our food” to improve wellbeing. “Sing for your supper”, the front page says.

"Get him back" is the headline in the Daily Express, which says Conservative MPs are "rallying around" Lee Anderson, demanding his suspension is lifted. It reports that party whips have been "besieged" with support for him -- with some saying he must be reinstated before the election because of his "incredible popularity" with voters. According to The Times, some Tory MPs believe his suspension will spark a backlash from the party's supporters, despite Rishi Sunak's attempts to "close down the row". The Guardian has published WhatsApp messages from members of one grassroots Conservative group, which describe the prime minister as a "snake" who is "weak and feeble".

According to the i, the chancellor has "six days to find tax cuts to save Tory MPs". It says Jeremy Hunt "is still clinging to hope" that he can cut 2p off personal taxes in the Budget next week, without having to reduce spending. The Times reports he is considering cutting national insurance by one percentage point and introducing a new levy on vaping.

The Daily Mail reports warnings from the Commons' home affairs committee, that pro-Palestinian marches are placing "unsustainable" pressure on policing resources. The headline in The Sun is: "Hate demos stop cops doing duty". In its leader column, it says the protests are "crippling the police". But the Daily Mirror's Darren Lewis says that "anti-war protest is as old as it is legitimate".

An investigation by the Mirror has found that the number of children being blackmailed over naked photographs has risen by 390 per cent in two years. Experts tell the paper that up to a hundred children a day are falling victim to what they call "sextortion" scams. It highlights the story of one sixteen-year-old victim, who took his own life after receiving threats.

The Daily Telegraph leads with what it calls the government's U-turn on Army housing. It says the Ministry of Defence was "taken aback by the scale of the anger" about the plans to allocate accommodation according to family size, rather than rank. A government source tells the paper that just sixty-nine people were originally interviewed about the scheme, but says more research will now be conducted.

Story continues

The Financial Times describes Hungary's decision to ratify Sweden's bid to join NATO as "one of the biggest geopolitical consequences" of the invasion of Ukraine. It says the accessions of both Sweden and Finland give the alliance "control of almost the entire Baltic Sea", doubling the length of its border with Russia.

In an interview with the Guardian, the shadow education secretary, Bridget Phillipson, sets out what the paper calls "Labour's plan to battle misogyny in schools". She says she would help to train young male mentors to provide "a powerful counterbalance" to social media influencers, such as Andrew Tate -- a self-proclaimed misogynist.

And the Mail reacts to the news that the age rating for the 1964 Disney classic, Mary Poppins, has been raised from U to PG -- because it features a colonial term used by white Europeans in South Africa. The paper proclaims that the move has "upstaged" what it considers "the only jarring element of the film" -- "Dick van Dyke's notorious assault on the Cockney accent".

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.