Newspaper headlines: Hunt's £10bn 'tax cut gamble' and SAS murder probe

The Good Liars comedian Davram Stiefler challenged the Donald Trump supporter’s claim that Trump is still president.
The former president put a horrible spin on one of his racist lines of attack.
"I mean that sincerely," the basketball Hall of Famer said of his threat.
CNN’s Jake Tapper talks to retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig about the Supreme Court’s ruling that former President Donald Trump should appear on the ballot in Colorado, a ruling that Judge Luttig predicted would go differently.
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig on Monday called the Supreme Court decision allowing former President Trump to remain on the presidential ballot “stunning in its overreach.” In an interview on CNN’s “The Lead,” Luttig refrained from criticizing the decision to let Trump stay on the ballot, but he said the Supreme Court’s expansive decision…
Former President Donald Trump is seeking a new trial in the defamation case brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, arguing that the judge in the case improperly restricted his testimony. Trump in January was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegation that he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump spent less than five minutes on the witness stand, during which he testified that "I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly the presidency."
It’s “one of the things that should worry everybody about Donald," the former president's niece told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.
Former president Donald Trump once again confused President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama while giving a speech in Richmond, Virginia on March 2. He also claimed to have taken in "hundreds of billions of dollars from China".
The New York Times is facing a sustained wave of backlash. The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a vocal set of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American democracy and that the influential news organization isn’t adequately conveying those stakes to the public.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett packed two very different messages into her one-page opinion on Monday as the Supreme Court declared states could not toss former President Donald Trump off the ballot.
Hard-line conservatives are up in arms over the bipartisan government funding deal endorsed by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), but heading into this week’s vote to prevent a partial shutdown, they’ve been forced to acknowledge they’re all but powerless to block it. Members of the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus have urged Johnson to demand deep…
Conservative legal commentator George Conway ripped into the Supreme Court justices’ majority and concurring opinions when restoring former President Trump to Colorado’s primary ballot, calling it “shoddy legal work all around.” “I think they did have a very difficult time with it, because I don’t think any of the three opinions make any sense whatsoever,”…
Jon Stewart had a field day on The Daily Show mocking Donald Trump as the presidential campaign heats up. On the latest episode of the Comedy Central show, Stewart joked about Trump’s struggles to brand the “migrant crime” narrative the GOP is pushing. “I call it migrant crime. I really call it Biden migrant crime, …
“Well, what fresh hell?” Charlie Sykes responded to the Trump-themed montage aired by the MSNBC show.
Video shows Russian soldiers on top of an armored vehicle coming under fire and then trying to escape as the attack intensifies.
Ukraine said it sank the Sergei Kotov patrol vessel in another blow to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, despite Ukraine not having warships of its own.
The “Daily Show” host is not “completely sold” on the former president’s latest ridiculousness.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday restored Donald Trump to 2024 presidential primary ballots, rejecting state attempts to hold the Republican former president accountable for the Capitol riot. The justices ruled a day before the Super Tuesday primaries that states, without action from Congress first, cannot invoke a post-Civil War constitutional provision to keep presidential candidates from appearing on ballots. The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) hit back at protesters who were following and filming her at a theater over the weekend and who heckled her about her stance on the Israel-Hamas war. Ocasio-Cortez has repeatedly criticized the war, but the protesters filming her accused her of not calling the war in Gaza a “genocide.” “You refuse…
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for top Russian commanders