Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: Hunt's £10bn 'tax cut gamble' and SAS murder probe

BBC News - Staff
·3 min read
The headline in the Financial Times reads: "Hunt to put £10bn tax cut at core of Budget as Tories eye tough election".
The headline in the Times reads: "Hunt looks to win over voters with £900 tax cut".
The national insurance pledge will come into effect in April and be funded in part by higher taxes on holiday lets, a new levy on vaping and a scaling-back of the non-dom regime, according to the Times. The paper adds that Mr Hunt will pledge to "make work pay" and deliver "more opportunity and more prosperity".
The headline in the Express reads: "Hunt's tax cut gamble will put £900 in workers' pockets".
The Daily Express says the cuts are part of a "feelgood package designed to ease families' finances" and that Mr Hunt is "gambling on the measure being enough to boost Tory election hopes and economic growth".
The headline in the Daily Telegraph reads: "Tax cuts spark election talk".
The headline in the i reads: "Labour fears Tory Budget trap as Hunt cuts NI by 2p in giveaway".
The i says that Labour is fearful of a "Tory Budget trap" and that shadow ministers are concerned that, if they win the next election, they will be forced to announce cuts to public spending within weeks of taking office.
The headline in the Guardian reads: "Hunt defies public services alarm with pre-election budget tax cuts".
Mr Hunt would be defying warnings about the impact tax cuts will have on funding for public services if he goes ahead with them, according to the Guardian. The paper quotes a Conservative Party insider saying the cuts are "going to require even more unrealistic public service cuts" after the election.
The headline in the Mail reads: "Five SAS soldiers in murder prove over jihadi death".
The headline in the Metro reads: "Palace's anger at Kate date clanger".
The headline in the Mirror reads: "Meghan put 'stick in the spokes'.
The princess's uncle has claimed that the arrival of the Duchess of Sussex put a "stick in the spokes" of the relationship between the princess, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex, the Daily Mirror reports. The paper says the "astonishing outburst" came just minutes after Gary Goldsmith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.
The headline in the Sun reads: "Party girl: I'll put Harry Vegas snaps on OnlyFans'
The Sun reports that a woman who says she attended a party with Prince Harry in Las Vegas in 2012 has threatened to post naked photos of him on her OnlyFans. The paper says Carrie Royale claims she was invited to the event in a suite in the famous Wynn Hotel and saw the prince "starkers playing air guitar with a pool cue".
The headline in the Star reads: "Squirting snot up your conk could cure hay fever".
And the Daily Star says that squirting other people's snot up your nose could help prevent hay fever. The people behind the claim are labelled "bogey boffins".

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.