Newspaper headlines: Iran's drone 'swarm' and Sydney knife 'rampage'

STORY: An attacker who fatally knifed several people in a Sydney mall was shot dead by police in Sydney's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday, police said, as hundreds fled the scene.Reese Colmenares, an eyewitness who hid in a hardware store with 20 others, said she saw a baby being taken to an ambulance.“The mother was terrified (...) People were coming out and screaming ‘stabbing, stabbing.’"According to the police, the assailant was shot by a police officer after he attacked shoppers in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center.Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese."It would appear that this person has acted alone. The motives are not known yet and speculation on that would not be helpful at this time (...) For all of us tonight the devastating scenes of Bondi Junction are beyond words or understanding."Emergency services were called to the mall just before 4 p.m. local time (0600 GMT) after the stabbing reports."He looked like that he was on a killing spree. Because when we come downstairs, there was another two bodies near the wedding shop inside. Look like they must have been stabbed."Two other witnesses taking shelter in a jewelry store told Reuters they heard shots fired, and said they saw a woman lying on the ground.Several others, including a child, were taken to hospital, according to an ambulance spokesperson.New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb.“We know a little bit about this person, but as I said, we're waiting to confirm his identification and if in fact, it is the person that we believe it is, then we don't have fees for that person holding an ideation. In other words, that it's not a terrorism incident.”Australia has some of the world's toughest gun and knife laws, and attacks such as the one on Saturday are rare.