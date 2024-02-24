Newspaper headlines: 'King and tonic' and potential abortion rule change

A mix of stories make up the front of Saturday's newspapers, with many carrying pictures of King Charles, who has been sent 7,000 cards offering support following his cancer diagnosis. Credit to the Daily Mirror sub-editors for headline 'King and Tonic', for an article which notes that "many of the messages of support during his cancer battle have made him laugh and some have been so moving he has welled up". The paper also has a picture of John Savident, known for his role as Fred Elliott on Coronation Street, who has died at 86.

The front page of the Times leads on what it describes as "a leading pro-Palestine activist" telling protesters he wanted "parliament to have to lock its doors". It also has a large image of a beaming King Charles saying he has been "touched and delighted" by the cards he has received.

The same smiling picture of King Charles makes the front of the Daily Telegraph. But its lead story is an interview with Health Secretary Victoria Atkins who has "indicated that she would back the decriminalisation of abortion", as MPs prepare "to vote on the first major changes in the law for more than three decades". It comes ahead of a vote in the Commons next month on whether to decriminalise abortion after 24 weeks and whether the legal time limit should be lowered from 24 weeks to 22 weeks.

The front page of the Daily Mail goes with a report on the conviction of "vile cat killer" Scarlet Blake for the murder of Jorge Martin Carreno.

"I was so broke I went to Lidl to save cash," reads the front of the Sun, quoting an interview with Spice Girl Mel B. It says she was left so "broke" after walking out on her marriage that she "took to shopping in budget stores Lidl and Costco to save cash".

The Daily Express leads Ester Rantzen's call for the legalisation of assisted dying, an issue the paper has been following closely. It says the issue has taken a step forward after the government said "it would allow MPs to decide on changing the law".

Under the headline "Europe's 'Granolas' fuel stock surge", the Financial Times reports that a group of 11 companies called the "Granolas" has pushed European stocks to a "record high this week". It also reports the Germans have legalised the "consumption and possession of cannabis".

And in what may be alarming news to some, the Daily Star reports that spaghetti bolognese is now the nation's favourite dish, overtaking the more traditional British roast dinner. "We've suffered some rough times as a country over the years but this is a new low" reads the story.

The Times, in an editorial, marks the two-year anniversary of the start of the war in Ukraine.

It urges western allies to give more weapons to Kyiv, or face the possibility of a humiliating defeat for Ukraine - and the West - in the third year of the war.

It is a point Boris Johnson also makes in the Daily Mail.

He argues that if Ukraine was given enough of the right weapons - particularly cruise missiles and shells - it could begin to make serious attacks on Crimea, which the former prime minister sees as vulnerable, and key to winning the war.

The i newspaper says it has been told the UK is offering Russian officials British passports to defect and pass secrets to MI6.

British intelligence sources and a Russian informant said disgruntled members of Vladimir Putin's regime are being offered a new life in Britain if they will share information.

The Guardian carries criticism of the Conservative MP, Lee Anderson, for his suggestion on GB News that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, had given the city away to Islamists.

It quotes the shadow exports minister, Tan Dhesi, as saying the remarks were deplorable, given the current rise in cases of Islamophobia and antisemitism.

The Times says that a leading pro-Palestinian activist wanted to create a protest that made Parliament, "have to lock its doors" amid concerns about MPs' safety.

According to the Daily Express, Esther Rantzen's campaign to force a vote on assisted dying has taken a step forward, with the government saying it would allow MPs to decide on changing the law. The veteran activist has stage-four cancer, and wants to die without pain.

The Telegraph reports that the Ministry of Defence has been accused of "betrayal" because of a plan to change the rules on military accommodation. From next month, for the first time, the size of living quarters allocated to service personnel will depend on the number of people in their family, not their rank, with more senior officers traditionally receiving larger homes.

The paper says a petition organised by army wives calling for a review of the policy has received 16,000 signatures.

