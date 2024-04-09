Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: Major gender care review, and 'Mr Bates vs thugs in suits'

BBC News - Staff
The headline in the Daily Telegraph reads: NHS to review all trans treatment
The headline in the Guardian reads: Thousands of children unsure of gender identity 'let down by NHS'
The headline in the Daily Mail reads: At last, a voice of sanity on children and trans dogma
The Daily Mail headlines on the response from campaigners, who welcome some of the review's recommendations, for example that gender services should take a holistic approach to patients by including screening for neurodevelopment conditions such as autism, and a mental health assessment. [BBC]
The headline in the Daily Mirror reads: Mr Bates vs the 'thugs in suits'
The Daily Mirror opens its Wednesday edition with a splash on former sub-postmaster Alan Bates, who gave evidence to the Post Office inquiry on Tuesday. Mr Bates, the paper quotes, described the Post Office organisation as "thugs in suits" that he felt at war against. [BBC]
The headline in the i newspaper reads: Public finance 'mess' prevents spending spree after election, Labour warns.
The i newspaper declares Labour will not go on a public sector "spending spree" if it wins the next election due to a fiscal "mess", quoting an ally of shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves. [BBC]
The headline in the Financial Times reads: OpenAI and Meta poised for artificial intelligence leap with bots that reason
The headline in the Times reads: NHS review rejects use of puberty blockers
The Times also leads its Wednesday edition with the Cass review and Alan Bates at the Post Office inquiry. It also features a report into a Japanese experiment which found emotional benefits to writing down angry thoughts and throwing them away. [BBC]
The headline in the Sun reads: Blue Peter
It's a royal front page for the Sun, which reports Peter Phillips, son of the Princess Royal, has split with his girlfriend of three years. In sporting news, the paper also reports the two tied-up score lines in the first set of Champions League quarter finals. [BBC]
The headline in the Daily Express reads: 'Bonkers' ruling proves why UK should quit Euro court
The Daily Express opens with renewed calls from some Conservative MPs for the UK to bow out of the European Convention on Human Rights, criticising what they describe as a "bonkers" ruling by the court. It also teases a story on a boost in the popularity of the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis. [BBC]
The headline in the Metro reads: Rats infest NHS wards
The Metro leads with a story about pest infestation in NHS facilities. It reports 18,000 incidents relating to rats, cockroaches, wasps, lice and maggots were recorded in hospitals in England in the last three years. [BBC]
The headline in the Daily Star reads: Thanks God it's Fryday
The Daily Star is already looking towards the weekend, leading its coverage with a 20°C forecast for Friday and Saturday. [BBC]
[BBC]

