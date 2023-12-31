Newspaper headlines: Politics, parties and the monarchy - the last front pages of the year

Several of the Sunday newspapers offer contrasting assessments of Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer's chances of becoming the next prime minister. The Sunday Times leads with poll results suggesting that more respondents opted for Starmer over PM Rishi Sunak but the paper reports that the number of people who said they were undecided offers Tories some hope.

By contrast, the Observer quotes a centre-left Labour MP and former policy chief as saying that in his judgement Starmer lacks a clear sense of purpose because of what he describes as a detachment from Labour's "party traditions". The comments by Jon Cruddas come in a new book.

The Sunday Express focuses on what it describes as "the strongest signal yet" from the PM that more tax cuts are on the way. This comes as cuts to National Insurance come into force.

The Sunday Telegraph says the Conservatives are planning to create a new dividing line over spending and borrowing at the general election. It says government sources have indicated they want to frame a vote for Labour as a vote to increase borrowing.

Working from home is the focus of the Mail on Sunday, which reports that hundreds of civil servants have full-time 'home-working contracts' which do not require them to go into the office. Using Freedom of Information requests, the paper says there has been a doubling in the number who can permanently work five days a week from home.

Baby news is on the front page of the Sun on Sunday - it says actress and comedian Emily Atack is pregnant with her first child.

No such happy news in the Sunday People, which highlights gloomy weather forecasts for the last weekend of the year - with wind, rain and snow threatening to dampen new year celebrations.

Gloom is banished by the Daily Star on Sunday which predicts that New Year's Eve revellers will be undaunted by grim weather forecasts - with plenty of alcohol helping them to ring in 'Happy booze year'.

The Sunday Mirror reports on government plans for a poll of 175,000 people "to determine what they think of the Royal Family". Results will be fed back to senior royals, the paper reports.

Many of Sunday's newspapers offer contrasting assessments of Sir Keir Starmer's chances of becoming the next prime minister.

The Sunday Times has a poll which suggests the Labour leader is preferred by voters in hundreds of constituencies. Nationally, he is ahead of Rishi Sunak by 32 to 22 per cent, the paper says. But almost a third of the 10,000 respondents in the poll said they were undecided.

The Observer reports that a prominent Labour MP has questioned Sir Keir's sense of purpose. Jon Cruddas - a former party policy chief - says Sir Kier, though a decent man, is detached from Labour's traditions, and is an "elusive leader" who is "difficult to find".

The Sunday Telegraph says the Conservatives are planning to create a new dividing line over spending and borrowing at the general election. It says government sources have indicated they want to frame a vote for Labour as a vote to increase borrowing.

The Sunday Express says Rishi Sunak has given the strongest signal yet that more tax cuts are on the way. In his New Year message, the prime minister says inflation is falling, but that his government isn't stopping there. The paper claims the prospect of fresh tax cuts in the Budget will heighten expectations that an election could be held in May.

The Mail on Sunday claims that hundreds of civil servants are on exclusive full-time 'home-working contracts' and do not go into Whitehall at all. The paper says Freedom of Information requests show that 815 employees across eight departments are now allowed to work permanently from home. That's more than double the number last year, the paper says. A Cabinet Office spokesman says the contracts are "incredibly rare", and new guidance requires civil servants to be in the office at least 60 per cent of the time.

The disruption to Eurostar services due to a flooded tunnel also features heavily in the papers. Most point out that thousands of people could have their New Year plans ruined. The Telegraph says tears and anger were in abundance on the concourse at London St Pancras, as people tried to get to a range of places, including Disneyland. The Sun on Sunday's headline is "Gush Hour Chaos".

Story continues

Thousands of cancer patients had crucial hospital appointments cancelled at least three times last year, according to The Times. Data from 30 of England's 124 main NHS trusts shows that more than 33,000 people had their first appointment cancelled, and over 2,000 had theirs delayed three times or more. In response, the Department of Health said it had provided £800m to ensure patients received the highest quality care this winter.

And The Sunday Mirror reports that the government is asking 175,000 people what they think the Royal Family's role should be. The government surveys people on a range of matters, including the monarchy. But the paper says the number of people being questioned in the latest poll is five times bigger than before, and the Royal Family will be briefed on the results.

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.