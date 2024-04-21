Newspaper headlines: Posh Spice at 50 and calls for 'Met chief to resign'

“End this bloody disgrace” leads the Sunday Times, with the last two words emphasised in bright red. The paper is campaigning for compensation for victims of the infected blood scandal. It says that more than 180 senior politicians, including former prime minister Boris Johnson are backing it. The paper also touts an in-depth interview with Victoria Beckham, after she turned 50 earlier this week. [BBC]

Posh Spice’s 50th is also featured on the front page of the Sunday Express. But the paper leads on a story about the Home Office preparing a list of the first migrants to be put on a flight to Rwanda. The newspaper, which has long backed the government on its proposed plans for asylum claims to be processed in the African country, says the flights are "ready for take off". [BBC]

The Mail on Sunday also features Victoria Beckham as it promotes its own two-page spread of coverage of the star's birthday party (where apparently her Spice Girls bandmates reunited "at last"). Elsewhere on the front page the paper uses the word "beleaguered" about deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner amid more revelations about her property paperwork. Ms Rayner has previously denied any wrongdoing in relation to her property sales and capital gains tax payments. [BBC]

The Sunday Telegraph reports that there are calls for Met Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, to resign. The paper says that former home secretary Suella Braverman is among those calling for him to stand down. It’s the paper’s second day of coverage on the accusations of antisemitism that the Met are facing. [BBC]

A bit of showbiz gossip is splashed across the front page of the Sunday Mirror. The paper says that Simon Cowell plans to heal a rift between him and former X-Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, after they publicly slated him while appearing in Celebrity Big Brother. [BBC]

The Sun on Sunday leads on a story about Instagram influencer Lauryn Goodman, who has previously gone public with the fact that both of her children were fathered by England footballer Kyle Walker. The paper claims that she will take the two kids to see Walker play in this summer's European Championships, even though it says Walker’s wife Annie Kilner also plans to attend the tournament with their four children. [BBC]

The Daily Star’s Sunday offering is a story about an unfortunate nudist, who allegedly almost had his “pecker” pecked off by a seagull. Accompanying the headline is a mocked-up picture of a seagull carrying a sausage in its mouth - a very large saveloy sausage. [BBC]

The Sunday Telegraph leads on calls for the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to resign, after one of his officers accused a man of being "openly Jewish" during a pro-Palestinian protest.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden is quoted acknowledging that the police "have a hugely difficult job" - but he suggests the Met has been "disrespecting" Jews. In a separate article in the Telegraph, the former Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, argues that Sir Mark must go. She claims there is "too much fear and even more favouritism" in the way the Met polices pro-Palestinian protests.

Writing in the Sunday Times, the man who was warned he could be arrested, Gideon Falter, says Sir Mark has to go, because he's lost the control of the streets. Mr Falter states that: "It's not just that central London is a no-go zone for Jews, but a police-enforced, Jew-free zone."

According to the Observer, Labour is launching a new campaign to win over Tory-supporting pensioners ahead of the local elections in England next month. The paper says the party has detected alarm among older people about the impact a Conservative tax-cutting pledge could have on pensions and the NHS. Senior Labour figures are said to believe that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt made a huge blunder when he said his party wanted to abolish National Insurance contributions.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has written an article in the Telegraph, saying that he is proud to be English and that his party will celebrate St George's day on Tuesday "with enthusiasm". The paper suggests the article is a bold attempt to outmanoeuvre the Conservatives on the issue of national identity. It's also described as a "slapdown" to those in his own party, who've criticised Labour's use of patriotic symbols in its campaigning.

Writing in the Sunday Express, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins defend the government's plan to tackle what they call "the sick note culture". They say it's unacceptable that huge numbers of people are repeatedly being signed-off work, and not given the opportunity to discuss what adjustments could be put in place to help them carry on in their job.

Separately the Express says the Home Office is preparing a list of 200 asylum seekers who'll be on the first deportation flight to Rwanda. The paper says more than 24,000 people have been told they are being considered for removal.

Both the Sunday People and Sunday Mirror say climate change activists from the group Just Stop Oil are plotting to cause misery for thousands of holidaymakers this summer. According to the reports, they are preparing to storm airports across the UK and Europe, and glue themselves to runways and clamber onto jets. The Mirror says an undercover reporter heard about the plans at a meeting attended by hardcore activists.

And the Mail on Sunday says the King is planning to attend Royal Ascot in June, despite his cancer treatment. The paper says he's told courtiers that he wants to honour his late mother, who missed only one Ascot during her 70-year reign. The Mail says he may also attend Trooping the Colour.

