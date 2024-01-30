Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: Royals on road to recovery and farmers' besiege Paris

BBC News - Staff
·6 min read
The Guardian: Households in England face above-inflation £2bn council tax raid
Metro: Royals on road to recovery
Daily Telegraph: French farmers lay siege to Paris with vow to cut off food
The Times: Iran dissidents in UK at risk of assassination and kidnap
The Sun: Rashford's 12 hour tequila party before calling in sick
The i newspaper: World now as dangerous as in the Cold War, UK government believes
Daily Express: New fast track nhs test will save lives
Daily Mail: Rishi goes to war over rail strikes
Financial Times: Betting group Flutter proposes moving listing to New York
Daily Star: Beluga whale finds new home after locals believe it's 'spying for Russia'
Finally, the Daily Star claims a beluga whale who "went AWOL from Vladimir Putin's army" has found a new forever home. The tabloid says the whale was found by a Norwegian fisherman with a harness around it and a sign attached which read: "Equipment St. Petersburg." Locals believed it had been spying for Russia, the paper says.

Most of Tuesday's newspapers have front page images of the King and Catherine, the Princess of Wales who left the central London hospital where they were both being treated.

"Royals on road to recovery," declares the Metro as it leads on the King and Princess of Wales being discharged from the private London Clinic after surgery.

The Daily Mail reports the Princess of Wales has reunited with her children for the first time in two weeks because they were not taken to visit her in hospital. It says she is not expected to do any official engagements until after Easter.

"A picture of health", is the accompanying caption of an image of the King on the front of the Daily Telegraph. The paper said King Charles waved to crowds and said he is "grateful for everyone's kind wishes" as he departed London Clinic accompanied by the Queen

The Daily Express has a similar image of King Charles with the paper's message to the royals: "wishing you both well". The tabloid reports the King could be off work for a month following his three-night stay in the Marylebone hospital.

King leaves hospital with Camilla
King leaves hospital with Camilla

In other domestic news, "Dismay as households face £2bn council tax increase", is the Guardian's lead. It reports officials in the levelling up department have told council bosses in England they expect billpayers to get the maximum possible rise of almost 5% from April. A government spokesperson said councils are responsible for their own finances - but they should be mindful of cost of living pressures.

The Times has learnt Iranian dissidents living in the UK have been warned by counterterrorism police in the past fortnight of an increased risk of violence and kidnap. Potential targets have been told that Tehran is using proxies such as gangs to carry out assassination attempts, make death threats and engage in other types of intimidation.

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is pictured on the front of the Sun as the tabloid claims the 26-year-old was out drinking in Belfast until the early hours last week and "called in sick". Manchester United say Rashford "has taken responsibility for his actions" after reports he was seen in nightspots in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Finally, the Financial Times claims Flutter, the gambling group which owns Paddy Power, is planning to quit the UK's FTSE 100 index by moving its primary listing to New York, dealing what it describes as "another blow to London's ailing equity market".