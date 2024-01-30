Newspaper headlines: Royals on road to recovery and farmers' besiege Paris

Many of Tuesday's papers carry images of King Charles who has left hospital after treatment for an enlarged prostate. The Guardian has a picture of the monarch smiling and waving to a few members of the public as he left the private London Clinic on Monday afternoon with Queen Camilla by his side. The paper leads with a story centring on a deal to address what it describes the "worsening financial crisis hitting town halls across the country". The paper says officials in Michael Gove's levelling up department have told local authority bosses they expect the maximum possible 4.99% increase to be applied to council tax in April - adding about £100 to a typical band D council tax bill.

"Royals on road to recovery," is the headline on Tuesday's Metro as the paper reflects on the news of King Charles and the Princess of Wales both leaving the central London hospitals where they were being treated. Kate departed privately, almost two weeks after she had an abdominal operation at the London Clinic. King Charles, accompanied by the Queen, waved to a few well-wishers as he walked out, three days after being admitted for treatment for an enlarged prostate. The King smiles and waves in the main image at the top of the paper.

The Daily Telegraph leads with French farmers who on Monday began moving hundreds of tractors in an effort to blockade key routes into the French capital, termed the "siege of Paris." The paper says farmers are arguing they are being hit by falling incomes, environmental regulations, rising red tape, and competition from imports. Also on the paper, it says the White House is drawing up "plans for revenge strike" on Iranian militia while in domestic news the broadsheet reports NHS prescriptions will be delivered by Uber as part of a new initiative to improve access to medication

The Times leads with claims Tehran is using criminal gangs as proxies, police tell the paper, as Britain sanctions spies over plot to kill Persian-language journalists in London. The paper says Iranian dissidents living in the UK have been warned by counterterror police in the past fortnight of an increased risk of violence and kidnap. Elsewhere, the King is also pictured leaving the London Clinic after his stay in hospital

England and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is the centre of Tuesday's story in the Sun. The tabloid claims the 26-year-old was axed from Sunday's FA Cup squad against Newport County after missing training following two days of drinking in Belfast. Manchester United say forward Rashford "has taken responsibility for his actions" after reports emerged he was seen in nightspots in Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday evening. A United statement read: "This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed."

In other news, Foreign Secretary David Cameron is planning to make his first major speech since re-joining the government in the coming weeks, the i reports. The paper says he is expected to say the world is now more dangerous than any time since the Cold War as he pushes for the UK to strengthen its defences against hostile actors. The i also features people who harbour regrets about getting a pet during the coronavirus lockdown periods.

Members of the Royal Family are also pictured on the front of Tuesday's Daily Express. The tabloid says the Princess of Wales was discharged from the private London Clinic following her successful abdominal surgery on 16 January. The paper says Kate is now heading home to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, where she will continue her recovery with her husband Prince William and their three children. The Express's lead story focuses on a "new fast-track" NHS test which it says will "save lives".

The Daily Mail claims the prime minister is "at war" with rail bosses over the walkouts. The paper quotes Rishi Sunak venting his "frustration" blaming Aslef's leadership of showing "no interest" in resolving the ongoing dispute. Although there have been no formal talks since April 2023, Aslef says it is continuing to seek better pay for its members.

The Tower 22 military base in north-east Jordan features on the front of the Financial Times - the location where three US soldiers were killed in a drone strike. The paper notes the White House saying the US is "not looking for a war with Iran"; while Tehran has distanced itself from strike as Republican pressure builds on Joe Biden to respond. The lead story focuses on gambling group Flutter, which owns Paddy Power, on plans to quit the UK's FTSE 100 index by moving its main listing to to New York - it says this would deal "another blow to London's ailing equity market".

Finally, the Daily Star claims a beluga whale who "went AWOL from Vladimir Putin's army" has found a new forever home. The tabloid says the whale was found by a Norwegian fisherman with a harness around it and a sign attached which read: "Equipment St. Petersburg." Locals believed it had been spying for Russia, the paper says.

