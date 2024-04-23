Newspaper headlines: Rwanda flights 'by July' and Huw Edwards resigns

The government's latest efforts to get its Rwanda asylum policy passed into law features on many of Tuesday's front pages. The Metro quotes from a press conference held by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ahead of votes on the bill in both Houses of Parliament on Monday night. "Enough is enough," he said. "No more prevarication, no more delay. Parliament will sit there tonight and vote no matter how late it goes. No ifs, no buts." [BBC]

The Times says the government has already chartered planes that would enable flights to get off the ground in 10 to 12 weeks and that the prime minister wants to see a "regular rhythm of multiple flights every month" over the summer and beyond. [BBC]

"We're ready for Rwanda lift-off", reads the headline in the Daily Mail. The paper says migrants will "soon be detained ahead of deportation" and quotes the prime minister calling the preparations for the flights "one of the most complex operational endeavours the Home Office has carried out". [BBC]

The i reports that Conservative critics have warned the prime minister that the Rwanda scheme "won't work". The paper says backbenchers have challenged Mr Sunak to ensure 2,000 people are deported within six months but that Tory sources close to the scheme think the figure is too optimistic. One figure from the right of the party is quoted saying: "None of it will happen. Rishi's in la-la land." [BBC]

Mark Rowley, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has praised the "professional" conduct of a sergeant who stopped an antisemitism campaigner from crossing a pro-Palestinian rally in London earlier this month, the Guardian reports. The force has been criticised over footage in which the officer could be heard telling Gideon Falter he was worried what would happen if Mr Falter crossed the rally because he was "openly Jewish". In an interview with the paper, Mr Rowley acknowledges that the officer's choice of words were "clumsy and offensive" but adds: "The sergeant... clearly assessed that there was a risk of confrontation and was trying to help Mr Falter. The wider actions and intent of the officer were professional and in the best tradition of British police trying to prevent disorder." [BBC]

The news that BBC News presenter Huw Edwards has resigned from the corporation citing "medical advice" leads the Daily Express. The broadcaster had been off air since last July following reports claiming he paid a young person for sexually explicit images. The paper says Mr Edwards was the BBC's "highest-profile news host, often chosen to present its coverage of major events", including the death of the Queen in 2022. [BBC]

The Daily Mirror reports that "facial mapping" has shown that a man wanted for questioning in relation to the 1999 murder of TV presenter Jill Dando bears a "striking resemblance" to a former assassin for Serbian dictator Slobodan Milosevic. The paper says a facial comparison expert has found that a man seen in CCTV footage from near Dando's home had a similar mouth, chin, and hairline to Milorad Ulemek, who is currently serving 40 years in a Serbian jail. [BBC]

The FTSE 100 rose 1.6% on Monday to close at an all-time high, according to the Financial Times. The paper says the rally of the index - which tracks the value of the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange - has been spurred by a weaker pound and boosted corporate valuations amid rising expectations of interest rate cuts later this year. [BBC]

And the Daily Star says a seagull that has been on a "rampage" stealing people's chips in Liverpool has been crowned the country's "hardest psycho seagull". [BBC]

