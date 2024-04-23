Newspaper headlines: Rwanda flights 'by July' and Huw Edwards resigns

The headline in the Metro reads: "PM: We fly in July".
The headline in the Times reads: "Detentions can start in days under Rwanda law".
The Times says the government has already chartered planes that would enable flights to get off the ground in 10 to 12 weeks and that the prime minister wants to see a "regular rhythm of multiple flights every month" over the summer and beyond. [BBC]
The headline in the Mail reads: "Enough is enough! We're ready for Rwanda lift-off".
"We're ready for Rwanda lift-off", reads the headline in the Daily Mail. The paper says migrants will "soon be detained ahead of deportation" and quotes the prime minister calling the preparations for the flights "one of the most complex operational endeavours the Home Office has carried out". [BBC]
The headline in the i reads: "Rwanda plan won't work, Tory critics tell Sunak".
The headline in the Guardian reads: "Met police chief praises conduct of officer in antisemitism row".
The headline in the Express reads: "Scandal-hit BBC's Huw Edwards quite on 'medical advice'."
The headline in the Mirror reads: "Jill Dando exclusive: Face of a killer".
The headline in the Financial Times reads: "FTSE 100 closes at record high after weakened sterling boosts valuations".
The headline in the Star reads: "Britain's hardest psycho seagull".
And the Daily Star says a seagull that has been on a "rampage" stealing people's chips in Liverpool has been crowned the country's "hardest psycho seagull". [BBC]
