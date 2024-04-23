Newspaper headlines: Rwanda flights 'by July' and Huw Edwards resigns

Latest Stories
Trump Pushes the Limits of His Gag Order in Post-Trial Rant
Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty ImagesDonald Trump just can’t help himself.New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan handed down a gag order last month—which he expanded last week—barring the former president from badmouthing or threatening jurors, potential witnesses, attorneys, court staff, or their family members, due to Trump’s penchant for making “threatening, inflammatory, [or] denigrating” statements about those who dare cross him.Still, the 45th commander-in-chief—now facing 34 felony ch
- HuffPost
Mary Trump 'Can't Help Laughing' At This 'Schadenfreude' In Uncle's Trial
Donald Trump's niece suggested what he's "probably been dreading" for decades.
- The New York Times
Trump’s Trial Challenge: Being Stripped of Control
NEW YORK — “Sir, can you please have a seat.” Donald Trump had stood up to leave the Manhattan criminal courtroom as Justice Juan M. Merchan was wrapping up a scheduling discussion Tuesday. But the judge had not yet adjourned the court or left the bench. Trump, the 45th president of the United States and the owner of his own company, is used to setting his own pace. Still, when Merchan admonished him to sit back down, the former president did so without saying a word. Sign up for The Morning new
- INSIDER
Trump cedes control of the cash collateral for his $175M civil-fraud bond under new agreement with NY officials
The GOP frontrunner and his bond underwriters agreed Monday to keep the cash in what's essentially a Trump-proof lockbox while he appeals.
- USA TODAY
Who is Karen McDougal? What to know about the potential witness in Trump's hush money trial
As Donald Trump's hush money trial resumes in its second week, witnesses are expected to soon take the stand. Among them could be Karen McDougal.
- HuffPost
'NYET': New York Post Trolls 'Moscow' Marjorie Taylor Greene In Russian
The far-right Republican received a Russian makeover from the conservative tabloid.
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Spots A Big 'Oops' In Donald Trump's Likely Legal Defense
Andrew Weissmann also predicted a huge "tug of war" over one particular witness in the former president's hush money trial.
- People
Why a Popular Queer Nightclub in Brooklyn Was Mentioned in Donald Trump's Court Filings
Trump's legal team reportedly tried to serve a subpoena to Stormy Daniels last month while she was arriving for an event at a notable LGBTQ venue
- The Wrap
Texas Congressman Roasts Fellow Republicans on CNN: ‘I Serve With Some Real Scumbags’ | Video
“Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties,” Rep. Tony Gonzales said; “Bob Good endorsed a known neo-Nazi” The post Texas Congressman Roasts Fellow Republicans on CNN: ‘I Serve With Some Real Scumbags’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
House Democrats Indicate How They'd Vote On Ousting Mike Johnson
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she plans to file a motion to vacate after the speaker worked with Democrats to pass a $95 billion package.
- Business Insider
Israel hit Iran with a half-ton supersonic 'Rampage' missile, report says
Israeli media reported that Israel used a "Rampage" air-to-surface missile.
- The Independent
Witness in Trump’s classified documents case asked FBI not to record interview
The witness told investigators having a recorded interview would be a ‘risk’ for him in ‘the Trump world’
- CNN
Trump co-defendant in classified documents case was told he’d be pardoned in a second term, notes in FBI interview say
Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was told that if he was charged with lying to the FBI, the former president would pardon him when he won a second term in 2024, according to notes from an interview with a witness in the federal classified documents investigation.
- The Hill
Melania Trump launches $245 Mother’s Day necklace
Former first lady Melania Trump launched a customizable necklace for Mother’s Day on Sunday to thank and honor “all mothers” ahead of next month’s holiday. The $245 necklace, called “Her Love & Gratitude,” became available starting Sunday morning on the former first lady’s website and features a flower pendant and adjustable chain. The necklace can…
- HuffPost
Christopher Meloni Pounces On Kevin McCarthy's Bonkers 2016 Election Claim
The "Law & Order" star joined a number of critics who weren't having it with the former House speaker's talk about Hillary Clinton.
- Reuters
Russia warns of direct clash with West over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday that U.S., British and French military support for Ukraine has pushed the world to the brink of a direct clash between the world's biggest nuclear powers that could end in catastrophe. President Vladimir Putin's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has touched off the worst breakdown in relations between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, according to Russian and U.S. diplomats. Just two days after U.S. lawmakers approved billions of dollars in additional military aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the United States and NATO were obsessed with the idea of inflicting "strategic defeat" on Russia.
- The Hill
What happens if Trump gets convicted ahead of November?
The first-ever criminal trial of a current or former U.S. president is underway in Manhattan, renewing questions over what a potential conviction would mean for former President Trump as he campaigns for the White House. A conviction in the New York case, where Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, wouldn’t bar him…
- The Hill
Bill Barr: Real threat to America is from ‘far left,’ not Trump
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the real threat in the United States is coming from the “far left” and not from former President Trump. Barr was discussing the potential difficulties a second Trump administration might have with getting people to serve, arguing the former president’s priority will be getting people “who he feels would…
- HuffPost
Liz Cheney Urges Supreme Court To Reject Trump's Delay Tactics In Scathing Op-Ed
"It cannot be that a president of the United States can attempt to steal an election and seize power but our justice system is incapable of bringing him to trial," she wrote.
- HuffPost
'He's A Liar': Newsom Calls B.S. On Trump's Claim He'd Block A National Abortion Ban
"He'll say whatever he needs to say on any day of the week," Gov. Gavin Newsom told Jen Psaki.