Newspaper headlines: 'Rwandans get UK asylum' and PM wants 'Saga vote'

Four Rwandan refugees were granted refugee status in the UK over "well-founded" fears of persecution even as the government argues the east African country if a safe place to send asylum seekers, writes the Observer. The paper says it raises fresh questions over the prime minister's claim. The government wants to send asylum seekers who enter the UK across the Channel on small boats to Rwanda.

British warships cannot attack Houthi targets on land because they lack the firepower, writes the Sunday Telegraph. Ex-defence chiefs describe the situation as a "scandal". A former rear admiral suggested it meant the UK was unable to "go toe-to-toe" with Chinese and Russian warships. Meanwhile, the paper's main image is of Queen Camilla, pictured smiling leaving a central London private hospital where the King is recuperating after a prostate operation.

The Sunday Times leads with British universities paying middlemen millions to recruit lucrative overseas students with lower grades than those expected of UK applicants. It writes foreign students can buy their way onto highly competitive degree courses with as few as a handful of C grades at GCSE. Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak is reported to fast for a straight 36 hours at the start of each week. The paper says fasting is an integral part of his Hindu faith.

The Mail on Sunday writes a conservation charity, of which the Duke of Sussex is a director, has been accused of running an armed militia engaged in beating, rape and torture of indigenous people in Africa. The paper said it found evidence of intimidation in the Republic of Congo by guards managed and paid by the African Parks charity. A spokesman for the duke said he has escalated the allegations to the CEO and chairman of the charity.

The Sunday Mirror leads with the Conservatives being accused of "rigging rules" to boost their votes at the general election. It reports the government is moving to set out "priorities" for the Electoral Commission, which oversees election law in the UK. Elsewhere, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make the front as the paper reports they have been warned to be on their guard following a burglary spree in Montecito, California.

"Rishi targets Saga votes to win election" headlines the Sunday Express. It reports the prime minister is on a "full-throttle mission" to improve life for the over-50s who it claims hold the key to winning the next general election.

The Sunday People reports Lucy Letby, the UK's most prolific child serial killer in modern times, has been given a key to her own cell in a "cushy" privately run prison. "We thought they were throwing away the key, and now we find out she has her own," said one parent of a baby killed by Letby.

The Sun on Sunday reports how the ex-boyfriend of Strictly Come Dancing winner Ellie Leach is regretful his relationship ended with the star. Meanwhile, Traitors winners Harry Clarke has said he will take Mollie on holiday after winning the top prize on the hit BBC show.

"Wherefore fart thou?" headlines the Daily Star Sunday, which shows William Shakespeare with a peg on his nose. The paper claims actors in a performance of Macbeth were interrupted by members of the audience passing wind.

An investigation by the Sunday Times finds some of Britain's top universities have recruited go-betweens to find foreign students who are given places on courses despite having much lower grades than those demanded for domestic applicants.

The paper says universities are trying to fill a funding gap by luring foreigners - because there is no cap on tuition fees for overseas students. The Russell Group of universities says its members are using foundation programmes to bridge the gap between different education systems.

The Mail on Sunday reports that a conservation charity which Prince Harry is a director of has been accused of operating an armed militia involved in the beatings, rape and torture of indigenous people in the Republic of the Congo. The paper claims the guards are managed and paid for by African Parks. A spokesman for his Archewell Foundation said he had "escalated" the concerns to senior management. African Parks says it takes allegations of abuse seriously and thoroughly investigates all claims.

The Sunday Telegraph claims that Britain's warships lack the ability to fire on Houthi targets in Yemen. The Ministry of Defence says that the Royal Navy has instead targeted drones used against cargo ships.

The Telegraph also reports that the Caribbean nation of St Kitts and Nevis is set to demand slavery reparations from the brewing firm Greene King. The islands were once the home of 231 slaves owned by Benjamin Greene, who started the company which acknowledged its links to the slave trade in 2020. Greene King says it fully embraces "anti-racism in philosophy and practice".

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron sets out what he believes to be a possible path to lasting peace. He says there should be an immediate pause in the fighting, to allow aid to enter the area and negotiations to begin on the release of remaining hostages. He wants Hamas leaders to be allowed safe passage out of the territory, and the offensive capacity of the group to be dismantled. New Palestinian political leadership would then need to rebuild Gaza and secure Palestinian statehood.

An investigation by the Observer has found four Rwandans were granted refugee status in the UK over fears of persecution at the same time Rishi Sunak's government argued in court and parliament that the east African country was a safe place to send asylum seekers. One of the claimants was given refugee status based on their support for an opposition party which campaigns for justice for people who have been disappeared in Rwanda. The Home Office says it does not comment on individual cases.

The Sunday Mirror reports that police officers are being driven to drink and drugs by the stresses of the job. It says a third are classed as heavy drinkers, while at least one officer a month is sacked for drug-taking. Free support will be available from this week in a project being run by the Police Federation and two rehab charities.

According to the Sunday Express, Rishi Sunak is targeting the "Saga generation" - voters over the age of fifty - at the general election. The prime minister has told the paper he wants to harness the "energy, wisdom and experience" of older voters. The Express says No. 10 is working on policies aimed at the middle aged.