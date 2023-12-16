Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: 'Question of Sport axed' and 'half-price Christmas'

BBC News - Staff
·3 min read
i weekend
Daily Mirror
A Question Of Sport host Paddy McGuinness makes the front of the Daily Mirror as it writes the quiz show is being "kicked off screen after 53 years". It reports McGuiness is "gutted", and there are no plans for its return according to an insider.
Daily Mail
Times
The Times leads with millions of people waiting more than a month for a GP appointment and more patients going private. About 14.9 million appointments took place more than 28 days after being booked in the first ten months of this year. Elsewhere, Sharon Osborne tells the paper her last facelift "was the worst thing I ever did".
Daily Express
The Sun
"Unbelievable" read the headline in the Sun as it quotes the grandmother of kidnapped Alex Batty who has now been found. The boy, who was taken aged 11 in 2017, was found in France and is expected to travel back to the UK at some point this weekend.
FT Weekend
Daily Telegraph
Daily Star
"RIP Zak" says the Daily Star as it reports on the death of Steve Halliwell who played Zak Dingle in soap Emmerdale. He died at the age of 77. Mr. Potato Head also makes an appearance on the front page over a "spuddy outrage". Academics want to strip potatoes of its vegetable status to cut obesity, the paper writes.