Newspaper headlines: 'Question of Sport axed' and 'half-price Christmas'

The i Weekend warns millions will continue to face "mortgage misery". It reports more than 15% of all mortgage holders - which it equates to 1.54 million households - will face expensive new deals due to the average two-year fixed-rate jumping to 6%. The report is based on sources the i has spoken at the government's Office for Budget Responsibility, who say the full impacts of higher interest rates has not yet been felt.

A Question Of Sport host Paddy McGuinness makes the front of the Daily Mirror as it writes the quiz show is being "kicked off screen after 53 years". It reports McGuiness is "gutted", and there are no plans for its return according to an insider.

"Half-price Christmas" reads the front of the Daily Mail, as it reports on major stores launching sales in a "desperate bid" to shift unsold stock before Christmas and lure bargain hunters. The paper says analysts put it down to the cost of living knocking a predicted £3bn off Christmas spending this year. Argos, Sports Direct and John Lewis are among retailers it says are slashing prices.

The Times leads with millions of people waiting more than a month for a GP appointment and more patients going private. About 14.9 million appointments took place more than 28 days after being booked in the first ten months of this year. Elsewhere, Sharon Osborne tells the paper her last facelift "was the worst thing I ever did".

The Daily Express says the family of missing woman Gaynor Lord have been told a body - yet to be formally identified - has been discovered in the River Wensum in Norwich. An old picture of Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry also features on the front page as it reports the cause of death being the effects of drug Ketamine and drowning, according to medical officials in Los Angeles.

"Unbelievable" read the headline in the Sun as it quotes the grandmother of kidnapped Alex Batty who has now been found. The boy, who was taken aged 11 in 2017, was found in France and is expected to travel back to the UK at some point this weekend.

The FT Weekend leads with the West exploring ways to seize Russian central bank assets to fund Ukraine - amid political disputes in the US and Europe about financially supporting the invaded nation. The paper writes G7 officials have intensified talks on spending the roughly $300bn (£235bn; €275bn) in Russian sovereign immobilised assets. Meanwhile, Wonka star Timothee Chalamet and Rita Ora are pictured, as the broadsheet interviews the celebrity stylists behind red carpet looks.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Sadiq Khan blocking a plan to send cars - that would otherwise be scrapped under Ulez - to Ukraine. The broadsheet says the London mayor wrote to Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko this week to say it did not benefit Londoners. Elsewhere, TV host Piers Morgan is pictured as he gave a statement following a High Court judge ruling he knew about phone hacking when he was editor of the Daily Mirror.