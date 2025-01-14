Newsroom Ready: Edmonton trumpeter on losing his home on Los Angeles wildfires

The Daily Beast

Family Ties star Justine Bateman put Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on blast as “disaster tourists” after they handed out food and other supplies at an evacuation center for victims of the L.A. fires. The former teen star, now 58, played Mallory Keaton alongside Michael J. Fox in the hit series, which ran for seven seasons and earned Bateman two Emmy nominations, in 1986 and 1987. Bateman attacked the couple after they were filmed speaking with victims and first responders, writing online over t