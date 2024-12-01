Newsroom Ready: Ghana anti-gay bill threatens democracy: activists
Ghana could enact a bill that would ban identifying as LGBTQ+, which has democracy activists concerned about freedoms in the country. LGBT+ Rights Ghana founder Alex Kofi Donkor prompted a firestorm when he launched a centre for gender and sexual minorities. Democracy advocate Audrey Gadzekpo says Ghanaians are already acting like the bill is law, including taking on troubling aspects like citizens reporting on each other to police. (Dec. 1, 2024)