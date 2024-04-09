Newsroom Ready: Kingston, Ont., crowds greet the solar eclipse
Crowds gathered in Lake Ontario Park in Kingston, Ont., as the total solar eclipse moved in. Kingston last fell under a total solar eclipse almost 700 years ago. (Apr. 08, 2024)
“He was trying to show you up,” one person on TikTok said.
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Known for his impressive stature, Andre the Giant was also the centerpiece of many alcohol-related tales - even confirming a record-breaking number on live TV.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
In 2023, the UA Golf division grew 23 percent and its footwear has been especially popular.
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
Zendaya stepped out for a photo call in Rome in her most on-theme look to date.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — It's a story that has played out many times for Canada's men's curling team since its last world title. A trip to the final, and a loss to Niklas Edin. Edin won his seventh world title Sunday — a record for a skip — by leading Sweden to a close 6-5 win over Canada's Brad Gushue and his team from St. John's, N.L., in the final of this year's world men's curling championship. “It feels indescribable, and it feels so good after this week," said Edin, who went 11-1 in the
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
How insane was the line Spieth took during Saturday's third round in San Antonio?
CBS has set dates for the season finales of its comedies, drama and reality shows, including the series-wrapping episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola and the veteran cop drama S.W.A.T. The longtime sitcom juggernaut Young Sheldon will end with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, followed the closer of …
DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah was happy with his first minor league rehab start despite an ugly line because his right shoulder felt healthy. Manoah walked his first four batters and wound up allowing seven runs over 1 2/3 innings for Single A Dunedin against Lakeland in a Florida State League game on Sunday. The 26-year old felt right shoulder discomfort following a spring training start on Feb. 27 and threw simulated games on March 27 and April 2. “I don’t car
The Turkish Super Cup ended in chaos on Sunday after only 101 seconds when Fenerbahçe players walked off after conceding an early goal against rival Galatasaray, which was declared the 1-0 winner. Fenerbahçe had already decided to field its under-19 team for the match to protest alleged unfavorable treatment by Turkish soccer authorities. Argentine forward Mauro Icardi scored in the first minute at Sanliurfa GAP stadium after being set up by Barış Alper Yılmaz.
Woods has played fewer than five-and-a-half competitive rounds since undergoing ankle surgery in April last year.
With the 2024 NCAA Championship happening later today, here are the latest predictions for the top picks in the NBA Draft, as well as Zach Edey.
Calipari bolting Kentucky for a less heralded conference rival is a surprising turn of events, but it could be a positive outcome for all sides.