Newsroom Ready: Trudeau meets Italian PM Giorgia Meloni in Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto. (March 2, 2024)
AFP via Getty Images Counterintelligence agents in Germany have sprung into action after one of Vladimir Putin’s top allies in the press published an audio recording on Friday that she claimed was a conversation between German generals plotting to blow up the Crimean Bridge.The 38-minute audio clip, first shared by RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, circulated simultaneously in Russia’s state-controlled media and among pro-Kremlin social media channels before prompting furious finger-pointin
Ivanka Trump attended the Ambani pre-wedding event in a flashy gold sari.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defended former President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner on Thursday after Hunter Biden, during testimony with House lawmakers, raised questions about his foreign dealings. Jordan said the scrutiny of Kushner, who was also an adviser to Trump, was “ridiculous.” “The idea that Jared Kushner did something wrong is ridiculous,”…
"That is not in doubt anymore," said Neil Cavuto.
The federal judge who is overseeing Donald Trump's charges he hoarded classified documents after leaving the White House, weighs when to hold trial.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyBy now, you’ve heard that Tyler Boebert, the 18-year old scion who made Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a 36-year-old grandmother, was arrested after going on an alleged crime spree. There may even be a sex tape. We can all agree that this situation is sad and unfortunate. And if Tyler were under the age of 18, I would not be writing this piece. But he’s not, and I am.I’m no prude. Nor do I think parents are to blame for every wayward child. Stuff happens
Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed a new nuclear threat this week, threatening the West over its support for Ukraine.
Mary Trump, a psychologist and niece to former President Donald Trump, explains why image is everything to her uncle.
Ukraine's 79th Air Assault Brigade say the strikes used artillery fire, anti-tank missile systems, fences rigged with mines, and UAVs.
"Everyone knew what was in that bill," the Oklahoma Republican said of the legislation on Ukraine and the U.S. border that failed in the Senate.
The California congressman repeatedly zinged the former president as he questioned Hunter Biden in the impeachment inquiry for Joe Biden.
The Supreme Court will likely produce thousands of words when it decides this year whether former President Donald Trump may claim immunity from special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion charges.
This weekend, Canada will play host to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is widely regarded as that country's most right-wing leader since the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini. But don't expect that detail to come up. Meloni will be in Toronto this Saturday for a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and it is expected to be a cordial one. Meloni's visit, reads a news release from the Prime Minister's Office, will build on the "close relationship" Canada has with Italy, a steadfa
"They should build a wall to keep out the languages," Joy Behar jokes The post ‘The View’ Hosts Scoff at Trump’s Rant About Foreign Languages: ‘Didn’t Have a Problem With Slovenian’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate on Thursday soundly defeated an effort to stop the $23 billion sale of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits to Turkey, which President Joe Biden's administration approved after Turkey approved Sweden's joining the NATO alliance. The Senate voted 79 to 13 against a resolution of disapproval of the sale introduced by Republican Senator Rand Paul.
Amir Levy/Getty ImagesKIRYAT SHMONA, Israel—“War is inevitable,” Avichai Stern told The Daily Beast, as artillery and rocket fire cracked around us, “If it is only a question of time then making a pre-emptive attack is a better idea than being sitting ducks here.” Dressed in a smart suit and rimmed glasses, the mayor of border city Kiryat Schmona sticks out among the Israeli Defense Forces soldiers in their combat fatigues, toting their machine guns. But they are all agreed on the fight ahead of
The GOP congresswoman previously said that she had questions for the president's son about supposedly hiring prostitutes, but she didn't follow through.
Her six-night, sold-out stopover in Singapore kicked off on Saturday. While it should give the country an economic boost, not everyone is happy.
“The Daily Show” correspondent mocked the high court after it agreed to hear Trump’s argument in the 2020 election interference case.
The West has mocked Putin for turning to North Korea and Iran for military supplies — but the cooperation is a boon to all of them, experts said.