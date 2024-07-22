Newt Gingrich Wins Doofus Gold Medal For Take On Jill Biden's Trip To Paris Olympics

Newt Gingrich said Sunday that First Lady Jill Biden should drop her visit to the Paris Olympics because her husband, President Joe Biden, has stopped his re-election bid. (Watch the video below.)

“Jill really needs to cancel her trip to Paris,” the former Republican speaker of the House said on Fox News. “There is no reason for her to take taxpayer money and go spend what will probably be several million dollars going to Paris now that her husband is no longer a candidate. And in my judgment he should no longer be president.”

Gingrich: Jill really needs to cancel her trip to Paris. There is no reason for her to take taxpayer money and go spend probably several millions of dollars going to Paris now that her husband is no longer a candidate. pic.twitter.com/u0Oax5G2dI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 22, 2024

The president announced earlier this month that his wife would be attending Friday’s opening ceremony in the City of Light as the lead of a presidential delegation. She also served as an emissary at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Gingrich, a frequent commentator on the conservative channel, didn’t exactly stick the landing on his hot take.

“Jill Biden is still the First Lady for the next 6 months and still has a responsibility to [represent] America,” one user on X reminded Gingrich. “Did Melania ... stop being the First Lady when it became clear that Trump had lost in 2020?”

“Hey, [Jill’s] still the First Lady, and you are irrelevant,” another snapped.

The first lady had also been scheduled to host a fundraiser in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony.

A representative of Jill Biden did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

