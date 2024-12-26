Newton community lights menorah, stands against antisemitism

Newton's Beth Menachem Chabad lit a 12-foot menorah last night to mark the start of Hanukkah amid rising antisemitism in the area. "It won't stop us, we need to come together and stand strong, we know that when we're unified, we're strong, we're powerful." The menorah lighting event brought the community together as they face a rise in antisemitic incidents across the country and locally. Newton Police are investigating several acts of vandalism over the past year, targeting homes and public signage supporting Israel. This year, Hanukkah continues until nightfall on Jan. 2.