Newton teachers still striking; 'Lot of wood to chop,' school committee chair says
A judge who issued fines totaling $375,000 to the teachers union says he's concerned the penalty might actually be standing in the way of a deal.
A judge who issued fines totaling $375,000 to the teachers union says he's concerned the penalty might actually be standing in the way of a deal.
The former president was ordered by a jury on Friday to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million.
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month after he was ordered to pay $148m to Georgia election workers he defamed
Physicians with the White House Medical Unit dispensed controlled substances to ineligible staff members, a new report reveals
MP's from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party are calling out Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for allegedly encouraging violence against Canadian politicians following a controversial night featuring former Fox News host Tucker Carlson in Edmonton and Calgary.
It's "one of the key ways Donald measures success," said the former president's niece.
A liberal veterans PAC will launch an ad in Pennsylvania markets Sunday targeting former President Trump over his past comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets, first reviewed by The Hill, features Gold Star parents going after Trump for having in the past called veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The ad opens with a shot…
CNN’s Jake Tapper discusses with former Trump attorney Jim Trusty.
“It shows that he hasn’t learned any lessons from why he lost in 2020,” said conservative columnist Marc Thiessen.
British negotiators walked away from trade talks with Canada Thursday — a dramatic development that taps the brakes on a bilateral trade deal between the two Commonwealth nations that has been years in the making.A major sticking point between the two sides remains how much tariff-free access U.K. producers should have to the Canadian cheese market.After Brexit, an interim agreement kept tariff-free British cheese on Canadian shelves for three years. That more permissive regime expired at the en
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the US is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million for Defaming CarrollMacKenzie Scott Pares Her Amazon Stake by $10 BillionGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcyOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionHe’s put out feelers to the US via indirect cha
(Bloomberg) -- A tanker operated on behalf of trading giant Trafigura Group that was carrying a cargo of Russian fuel was struck by a missile as it left the Red Sea, in the most significant attack yet by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on an oil-carrying vessel.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Hit With $83.3 Million Payout for Defaming CarrollOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionFed’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Cools on Rob
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.
Several Russian high-ranking officials were supposed to be on board the IL-76 military transport aircraft that crashed in Russia’s Belgorod oblast on Jan. 24, but the FSB did not allow them to board at the last moment, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence (HUR) spokesman Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL on Jan. 25.
Dan Hanlon, who worked for Mace for her entire congressional career until December, officially filed paperwork on Friday to run for her seat.
Graham reportedly had a lot to say about the former president.
According to The Times, the Trump campaign later refused to renew the staffer's contract. Trump lost the county is question by just one vote.
The California governor broke down why Republicans "don't want a deal, period" to address the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Russia said there were no survivors after an Il-76 plane crashed near Yablonovo, 44 miles southeast of the Belgorod border region of Russia.
"It's fair to say NATO is like a walking war machine, wherever it goes, there will be instability," said a Chinese defense ministry spokesperson.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump's testimony in the writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case ended almost immediately after it began, with the former U.S. president standing by his earlier testimony that Carroll's claim that he raped her was a hoax. "100% yes," Trump told his lawyer Alina Habba in federal court in Manhattan, when asked if his comments in an October 2022 deposition in Carroll's case were accurate. Earlier on Thursday, Carroll's lawyers played videotaped excerpts from the deposition, in which Trump called the former Elle magazine advice columnist "mentally sick" and a "whack job," and threatened to sue her.