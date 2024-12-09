Nexstar CEO Says FCC Can’t “Unilaterally” Revoke Broadcast Licenses Despite Donald Trump Threats

Jill Goldsmith
·3 min read

News Nation and CW parent Nexstar itself hasn’t drawn the ire of the incoming president, but its CEO Perry Sook says Donald Trump’s threats against big broadcasters, that the FCC could pull their licenses, is not really in the cards.

“I think there is some animus or frustration with some of the networks for some of their content decisions, and things that have happened. I’d say that’s primarily with the big three,” he said during a Q&A at a UBS Media Conference in NYC. “But I’m old enough to remember when President Nixon threatened to do the same thing and did not have success there — found out that the FCC chairman can’t really, unilaterally … revoke licenses.”

More from Deadline

“Now, you can use your pulpit to commence hearings and to designate hearings and things like that, make people’s life more expensive and more difficult. But to unilaterally revoke licenses is not really within cards.”

President Trump has in recent months taken issue with, sued and threatened major networks. Two key flashpoints have been a Trump interview on ABC, and a Kamala Harris interview on CBS’ 60 Minutes.

Separately, Sook sees bright days ahead for Nexstar as the nation’s biggest owner to television stations in an administration that’s declared itself open to deregulation. That includes possibly eliminating the national cap on broadcast TV ownership (now at 39%) and the prohibition against duopolies (owning more than one station in a market) that currently requires a waiver and they haven’t been forthcoming, he said.

“We think the prospects of actually achieving deregulation are probably better than they have been at any point in in the recent past,” he said.

“I think that we have realized or have been able to articulate that our existential threat doesn’t necessarily come from other broadcasters. It comes from big tech and so we’re able to position deregulation on the Republican side of the aisle as pro-business and on the Democratic side of the aisle as pro-consumers under the auspices of maintaining local journalism … And so we’ve gotten traction on both sides of the aisle.

Nexstar execs have met with Ted Cruz, the incoming chair of the Commerce Committee, the jurisdictional body for deregulation, at least in in the Senate … And he’s told me directly that the way to do that is through an enlightened tax policy and enlightened regulatory policy. And he plans to bring forth, in the first hundred days, an ambitious deregulatory agenda. We’ve been working with Speaker [Mike] Johnson in the House to achieve a similar result.

The FCC and DOJ are alsi key players here. “We don’t just compete with other local television stations anymore. And confining us to 39% of the U.S when Big Tech can reach 100% of the screens in the country, you know, without any content restrictions or fairness requirements” is unfair.

Trump’s incoming FCC chief and big tech critic Brendan Carr has said the commission will re-examine ownership rules.

“He sees it. He gets it. We’ve been in contact with him and we’ continue to be in close contact,” Sook said. “I think the difference on the regulation is when we attempted this as an industry eight years ago [during Trump’s first term], there was not a unanimous consent around the path forward.”

He sees changes starting to take place rather quickly, in the first six months of the new administration.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Trump Sends Warning Shot to Putin as He Hails That ‘Assad is Gone’

    With the regime of his Syrian ally Bashar al-Assad toppled in Damascus, Russian leader Vladimir Putin received a public warning from President-elect Donald Trump, who urged him to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine before the conflict there becomes “far worse.” “Assad is gone,” Trump wrote, in an early Sunday morning post on Truth Social. “He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for

  • Adam Kinzinger Has Defiant 3-Word Response To Donald Trump’s Jail Threat

    The former Republican congressman issued a brutal summary of the president-elect’s comments about the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Sarcasm Levels Skyrocket Over Alina Habba’s New Trump White House Gig

    Donald Trump’s announcement sparked an outpouring of snark.

  • Hey, MAGA voters: You've been had. Trump's plans for the economy may ruin you. | Opinion

    I'm sure the forgotten men and women of MAGA are thrilled to know Trump is stocking his administration with elite billionaires.

  • Trump calls for 'immediate ceasefire' in Ukraine after meeting Zelenskyy in Paris

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, shortly after a meeting in Paris with French and Ukrainian leaders, claiming Kyiv “would like to make a deal” to end the more than 1,000-day war.

  • Tulsi Gabbard Scrambles to Save Spy Job as Another Trump Pick Hits Trouble

    Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence had largely gone under the radar, with critics taking aim at Pete Hegseth and Matt Gaetz. But now she’s the latest Trump administration pick to come under scrutiny over her colorful past. With questions being raised about her links with Russia and Syria, the former Hawaii congresswoman met with senior Republicans on Capitol Hill on Monday in a bid to shore up her support.

  • Newsom appoints Schiff to Senate to complete Butler term

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) appointed Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to the Senate to complete the rest of appointee Sen. Laphonza Butler’s (D) term. The appointment means Schiff, who has served in the House since 2001 and won election to the Senate last month, will begin work in the upper chamber several weeks before the start…

  • Turkish President Erdogan Says He And Putin Are 'Only' Two Leaders Left In The World

    His bizarre remarks follow the fall of dictator Bashar al-Assad.

  • Everyone from Richard Branson to the Pope wants Biden to act on death row before Trump can

    Pope Francis spoke about the situation on Sunday. His prayer was closely followed by the release of a series of open letters on Monday from leaders including Branson, Sheryl Sandberg and others

  • We'll stop making Ukraine fight one-handed, German opposition leader tells Zelenskiy

    KYIV (Reuters) -Friedrich Merz, frontrunner in the race to become Germany's next chancellor, used an election-time visit to Kyiv to condemn his country's policy on arming Ukraine as akin to making the country fight with one arm tied behind its back. Merz, leader of the opposition conservatives, is a critic of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's refusal to follow Britain, France and the United States in sending Kyiv longer-range weapons capable of striking deep inside Russian territory. Merz's centre-right party alliance is the clear favourite to unseat the Social Democrat, Scholz, in Germany's Feb. 23 vote, enjoying a lead of more than 10 percentage points in most polls.

  • Fact check: Trump, repeating old lies on ‘Meet the Press,’ falsely claims US is the only country with birthright citizenship

    President-elect Donald Trump repeated numerous false claims during an interview that aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” – including his old lie that the US is the world’s only country with birthright citizenship.

  • JD Vance Ohio Hometown Split on Mom’s Appeals to Honor VP-Elect

    Vice President-elect JD Vance’s mother pleaded with her son’s Ohio hometown last week to officially recognize him for winning the second-highest office in the land—only to come up against a divided city council and concerns about her son’s hardline MAGA views. “I am just here because I am JD Vance’s mother and, as you know, he is our new vice president-elect and he thinks of Middletown as his home,” Beverly Aikins, Vance’s mother, told the Middletown City Council on Tuesday, Dec. 5. “I still liv

  • The fall of Bashar Assad after 14 years of war in Syria brings to an end a decades-long dynasty

    BEIRUT (AP) — The fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government Sunday brought to a dramatic close his nearly 14-year struggle to hold onto power as his country fragmented amid a brutal civil war that became a proxy battlefield for regional and international powers.

  • Biden's sad, failed presidency is even worse than Trump's first term | Opinion

    If Joe Biden's presidency is what it means to have the 'adults back in charge,' it's no wonder Americans chose Donald Trump a second time.

  • Trump Rewards His Fire-Breathing Lawyer Alina Habba With High-Ranking Title

    President-elect Donald Trump has named his personal lawyer, Alina Habba, as counselor to the president. In a Truth Social post published Sunday night, Trump described Habba as a “tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team” while announcing her new role in the White House. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty and unmatched in her resolve,” the president-elect continued. “Standing with me through numerous ‘trials

  • Economists Say Trudeau’s Government Will Break Fiscal Target

    (Bloomberg) -- Most economists say they expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will break its self-imposed fiscal constraints as deficits in Canada continue to deepen.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectNYC’s Run-Down Bus Terminal Gets Approval for $10 Billion RevampCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley AmbitionsKansas City Looks Back on its Long, Cos

  • McCarthy accuses Gaetz of ‘lying’ to Trump about ethics report

    Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) accused former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) of lying to President-elect Trump about an unreleased report about him compiled by the House Ethics Committee. “No one thought that [the nomination] would pass,” McCarthy said Sunday on Fox News. “I blame Matt Gaetz for lying to the president about his ethics…

  • Trump Makes Dumbfounding Claim That Democrats are Fighting to ‘Get Rid of the Popular Vote’

    President-elect Donald Trump launched a baffling claim Monday that "Democrats are fighting hard to get rid of the Popular Vote in future Elections." In a post on his Truth Social network, he added: “They want all future Presidential Elections to be based exclusively on the Electoral College!” In fact, the popular vote has in recent decades heavily favored Democrats and, this year, Trump became the first Republican to win the popular vote in 20 years. Democratic candidates have won the popular vo

  • Russia's has used its hypersonic Oreshnik missile for the first time. What are its capabilities?

    The silent black-and-white surveillance camera video of the Russian missile attack in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro was brief but chilling: Six huge fireballs pierced the darkness and slammed into the ground at astonishing speed.

  • Critics raise eyebrows over plan to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine war effort

    OTTAWA — Ottawa's new plan to send prohibited firearms to Ukraine to help in its war against Russia has some experts scratching their heads.