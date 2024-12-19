Next burst of snow in southern Ontario will precede shot of frigid air

Wintry weather will reappear in southern Ontario Thursday night after a brief reprieve earlier this week.

Another blast of snowfall is coming to parts of southern and eastern Ontario in the overnight hours Thursday, persisting into Friday. Some areas, including in the western Greater Toronto Area (GTA), could see an additional 3-5 cm, possibly more locally, snowfall through Friday.

Brace for slower commutes again on Friday morning as roads will be slippery due to the snowfall.

Following that, a noticeable temperature drop into the negative digits will be among the coldest air of the season for the region so far.

Thursday overnight through Friday: Snow before much-colder temperatures arrive

Early Friday AM Ontario snow timing

A clipper from the Prairies moves into the Great Lakes, resulting in an all-snowfall event across southern Ontario late Thursday night through Friday.

Totals of 3-5 cm will be widespread, but the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) could see higher totals with help from Lake Ontario.

The system will track south of Ontario, forcing an easterly wind off Lake Ontario.

Thursday through Saturday Ontario snowfall totals

This setup could bring a stronger band of snowfall from Burlington, Ont., to the west end of the GTA, with locally more than 5 cm of snowfall possible.

This could affect travel Friday along the QEW and Don Valley Parkway (DVP), so make sure you brace for slower commutes.

Friday morning Ontario precipitation timing

This weekend will bring our coldest weather of the season thus far as Arctic air is forced eastward. Saturday and Sunday wind chills will be in the negative teens in the GTA, -20s in cottage country.

Next week will feature quite a warming trend.

Ontario Saturday wind chills

And we are closely watching a relatively weak system and warm front, which is expected to impact the region during Christmas Eve and possibly into Christmas Day. This will not be a major storm, but the timing relative to Christmas makes this a more interesting story.

This could bring us a coating, perhaps a few cm, of wet snow, but there is also a significant risk for a changeover to rain as temperatures rise above freezing, especially for more southern areas.

Mild temperatures will dominate the final week of December with the potential for a couple of low-pressure systems that will bring rain, or possibly a messy mix of precipitation. However, winter is not over. A colder pattern is expected to develop during the first week of January and dominate through the middle of the month.

Be sure to check back for all the latest on conditions across Ontario.