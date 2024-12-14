Are You the Next Dolly Parton? Her New Broadway Musical Is Searching for Stars

Start spreading the news! Our favorite Backwoods Barbie, Ms. Dolly Parton, recently announced she’s bringing her life story to the big stage as a Broadway musical! And to make things even more exciting, Parton, along with some of the production crew, is hosting a nationwide search for the perfect Dolly for the show. Or shall I say Dollys. Because the musical will tell the singer’s life story, they’re looking for multiple actors of all ages to perform as Dolly throughout her life.

dollymusical.com

“Dolly: An Original Musical” is a Broadway musical focused on the singer’s incredible life story. And since Dolly herself was just a small-town girl with a big dreams and a big voice, she's now giving others a shot at the spotlight. The singer took to Instagram to make the big announcement, going completely viral.

“We’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey," Parton said in the video. "Whether you're an experienced theatre professional, or an undiscovered gem with that little special something. The selected few will get the chance to audition in person in front of our show's casting director.”





The Search For Dolly: How to Apply

The production team is looking for Dollies ages 10 and up! There are a few easy rules to apply and audition. First, record a video of yourself singing one minute of your favorite Dolly song, upload it to the social media platform of your choice and use the hashtag #SearchForDolly. Next, fill out the musical application form at dollymusical.com.

A select few will be contacted and asked to audition in-person in front of the show's casting director.

Best of luck!

