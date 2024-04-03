When are the next London Underground tube strikes?

Londoners are facing two days of strikes on the London Underground network in April and May.

Aslef, which represents many train drivers, including on the Tube, is seeking better pay for its members. During negotiations, it claimed workers are being asked to sacrifice working conditions in exchange for a wage increase.

Finn Brennan, Aslef’s full-time organiser on London Underground, said in March about the strikes: “Aslef are, as always, ready to talk, but we want to see real action from management – not easily broken promises.”

He said the strikes are because of “London Underground’s failure to give assurances that changes to our members’ terms and conditions will not be imposed without agreement and that all existing agreements will be honoured”.

He added: "Despite a previous commitment to withdraw plans for massive changes to drivers' working conditions, London Underground management has established a full-time team of managers preparing to impose their plans. They want drivers to work longer shifts, spending up to 25% more time in the cab, and to remove all current working agreements in the name of 'flexibility and efficiency'.”

Talks between Union leaders and Transport for London negotiators are being held on Wednesday to try and avert the walkouts.

Here are the details of the planned industrial action.

When are the next Tube strikes in London?

The next Tube strikes in London will take place on Monday April 8 and Saturday May 4. Severe disruption is expected across London Underground, with some lines having little or no service.

This means that services on Tuesday April 9 and Sunday May 5 may face disruption, according to the latest information from TfL, and trains will start later. However, a good service is expected by mid-morning.

Although other services, including the Elizabeth line, London Overground, the DLR, trams and the IFS Cloud Cable Car are not affected by the strikes, commuters should expect them to be busier than usual, with queuing systems likely to be in place at stations.

TfL recommends considering walking or cycling for all or part of your journey. Various maps and helpful resources can be found on this page.