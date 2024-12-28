When is the next Mega Millions drawing? The jackpot has ballooned to over $1 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting bigger and bigger after no one managed to hit all six numbers on Christmas Eve.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $1.15 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. If someone wins the jackpot, they would have the option of claiming an estimated $516.1 million lump-sum payment, according to the lottery. If it's won, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery.

“We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday’s drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot,” Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a news release.

According to the lottery, 2024 has seen the least amount of jackpot winners in a calendar year with only three jackpot winners so far. The last one was in Texas on Sept. 10 when a lucky person won a $552 million jackpot.

The next drawing is set for just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Here’s what to know ahead of the next Mega Millions drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The winning numbers for the $1.15 billion jackpot will be drawn on Friday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m. ET.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," and the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Harry Patel at Power Trac 9 gas station and convenience store at the register, near a display for the Mega Million South Carolina Education Lottery, on 2804 U.S. 29 South in Anderson December 26, 2024. The Mega Millions Lottery is over 1 billion and people steadily come in to buy a ticket or more at the chance at winning.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

