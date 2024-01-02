When is the next Palestine solidarity protest taking place in London?

A pro-Palestine demonstration on Oxford Street last December (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Hundreds of thousands of protesters are expected to join a Palestinian solidarity march in London in the coming weeks.

Large numbers of participants took part in demonstrations across Europe in October and it has been almost two months since over 100,000 people in London alone took to the streets.

The marches have attracter support and criticism since they began attracting masses of participants following Israeli strikes across Gaza, in response to the Hamas terrorist attacks on October 7.

But when are the next protests taking place? Here's what we know.

When is the next protest?

The next national protest is on Saturday January 13 in London but before then there will be local demonstrations for Palestine across the UK on Saturday January 6.

A Stop the War London Activists' Meeting will take place on Monday January 8 at 6.30pm in Mander Hall, Hamilton House, Mabledon Place, London, WC1H 9BD.

Where is the protest?

The local demonstrations taking place on January 6 will be in Camden and will involve marching to the office of Sir Keir Starmer and Tulip Siddiq.

Assemble 12.30pm at Chalk Farm and Kentish Town stations. March to Camden Town station to arrive at 1.30pm. March to Mornington Crescent for 2pm rally.

Other London demonstrations include:

London, Merton: Mitcham Fair Green, 12pm-2pm.

London, Redbridge: Barclays, corner of Cranbrook Road and Ilford High Road, 11am.

London, Streatham: Barclays, 139 Streatham High Road, 11am-1pm.

The details are not yet known for the next national protest.

Why are people protesting?

Although protests are taking place in different countries and cities, they share common themes: they demand an end to hostilities on all fronts, and strongly condemn Israel's military blockade of Gaza. While some of these demonstrations have been accused of endorsing the brutality of Hamas, organisers have vehemently rejected its violence and denounced the murder of Israeli and Palestinian civilians.

Story continues

London police have faced criticism for not being tougher over slogans shouted by some protesters during pro-Palestinian marches in the capital.

Placing pressure on Israel and Western governments that have backed the Israeli government in its response to the October 7 attack by Hamas is a common objective of Palestinian solidarity demonstrations in various locations.

In recent weeks, there have also been separate demonstrations in favour of Israel that have called for the return of Israeli hostages that Hamas kidnapped during its violent raid.