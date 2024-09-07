When is the next presidential election debate? How to watch Trump v Harris

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet in at least one TV debate before the US election

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed to face off for the first time in a live TV debate ahead of the US election.

The US vice-president will go head-to-head against Trump after the former president agreed to the event following weeks of claims from the Harris camp that he was avoiding it.

It is the first time the pair will meet in a debate and comes as the race for the White House has changed dramatically since Joe Biden stepped down.

When is the Kamala Harris v Donald Trump debate?

The debate will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

Where to watch the election debate

ABC is hosting the debate, which will be in the evening on primetime TV.

The event will likely air live on ABC and be streamed to the 24/7 network ABC News Live, the ABC app and the ABC website.

It is also set to be available on Hulu and via connected devices through Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

Who is moderating the debate?

David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate the debate.

What is the format for the debate?

The format of the debate has not been announced. The format at the last presidential debate between Trump and Mr Biden was agreed on by both parties and included limits on speaking time, no live audience, and switched-off microphones to allow candidates time to talk without interruption.

‌The lack of audience was a break with tradition that was specifically requested by Mr Biden’s team.

‌Mr Trump said that the president was “supposedly afraid of crowds” and said he would prefer a live audience as “it’s just more exciting”.

‌The candidates’ microphones were deactivated while the other spoke, which was another request from the Biden team. This followed the first 2020 forum where the conversation was dogged by the candidates’ interruptions and cutting-across.

Where is the debate being held?

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will host the debate.

The first debate, between Trump and Mr Biden, took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

What issues will the candidates be asked about?

It is likely that the economy, wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East will see significant airtime.

The Harris campaign will be keen to get across their message on abortion rights for women, which they believe is a key policy for winning the White House on November 5.

Trump is likely to attack Ms Harris on the Biden-Harris administration’s record, particularly on immigration and inflation.

What the candidates have said about the debate announcement

Ms Harris told reporters on Thursday that she was “glad” Trump “has finally committed” to debate her on Sep 10, the date that had originally been set for a Trump to debate Mr Biden and which her campaign has long stuck to.

“I’m looking forward to it and hope he shows up,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly suggested Ms Harris is not intelligent enough to debate him.

I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10.



I look forward to it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2024

Who is leading in the polls?

The latest opinion poll, conducted by Marquette University Law School has given Ms Harris a six-point lead among likely voters.

When is the vice-presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz?

Mr Vance and Mr Walz have agreed to face off in a live programme on CBS on Tuesday, October 1.

See you on October 1, JD. https://t.co/ssi0FdseN9 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 14, 2024

The Minnesota governor said shortly after being picked as Harris’s running mate that he “can’t wait” to debate Mr Vance.

The pair could also meet on September 18, though this is not yet confirmed.

Ms Harris and Mr Vance had agreed to a debate prior to her succeeding Mr Biden as the Democratic nominee, though no details were announced.

