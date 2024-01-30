Next round of rain takes aim at B.C., with flood risks remaining high

An unrelenting pineapple express setup has kept B.C. locked in a warm, but rainy pattern. Since Saturday, some of the hardest hit areas have already picked up close to 300 mm of rain.

The joint effect of heavy rain and melting snow in the mountains has increased the risk of flooding and landslides, especially in areas already vulnerable due to consistent heavy rain falling on the already saturated surfaces.

The River Forecast Centre issued an upgraded flood warning for the Squamish River on Monday evening, with another bout of rain set to impact the province's South Coast through Wednesday.

Special weather statements are also in effect.

As a result of the conditions, an avalanche occurred Saturday in the Hasler riding area, as well, killing a snowmobiler. It was B.C.'s first reported avalanche fatality of the season. Avalanche Canada is warning of high risks in much of the B.C. backcountry right now.

Tuesday and beyond: Brief break before another round of rain

Tuesday will see a much-needed break from the rainfall, but another round of soggy weather will impact very similar areas by Wednesday.

This round looks weaker and more disorganized but not by much. Similar hazards will be felt since the ground and alpines are quite unstable from the weekend.

As wet conditions continue to plague the region, there continues to be the risk of localized flooding, unstable snowpack leading to avalanches and unstable earth increasing the risk of mudslides.

Heavy rain moves in Wednesday, with scattered rain continuing on Thursday.

The coastal mountains of Vancouver Island will once again record the heaviest amount of precipitation, on top of the 298 mm of rain already recorded from Saturday to Monday at the Effingham station in the mountains east of Tofino.

Metro Victoria and Metro Vancouver will see rain with this next atmospheric river, but won’t get the worst of it.

High freezing levels are concerning. This deep reserve of mild, tropical air is bad news for ski resorts along the North Shore and Vancouver Island, where freezing levels will jump higher than 2500 m through the middle of the week.

Combined rainfall and snowmelt will lead to a flooding risk around the mountains, as well as creating an unstable snowpack that will enhance the potential for avalanches in the backcountry, to considerable levels in many areas, along with mudslides.

Widespread flood watches and high streamflow advisories are in effect across southwestern B.C., spanning all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast, the North Shore mountains and parts of the Fraser Valley, including the Sumas River. A flood warning is in effect for Squamish River and tributaries including the Cheakamus River.

Remain mindful of the risk for flooding around vulnerable low-lying areas, and avoid driving across flooded roadways if you come across high water. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the road may have been washed out beneath the water.

With strong overnight southeasterly winds, Abbotsford has recorded a new all-time high temperature for January after reaching 18.2°C on Monday. Warm temperatures persist, but will cool back down by the weekend following one more push of heavy rain. Drier, and more seasonal conditions will follow into the weekend.

A much drier pattern will linger through early February. Cooler-than-normal temperatures are expected in early February, but then a milder pattern is expected towards mid-month, once again.

