Next round of snow and strong winds for the Prairies looming

Another blast of winter weather is coming to the Prairies, just a few days after a significant storm pushed through southern Manitoba with heavy snow.

This week, an Alberta clipper develops to bring light snow across the Prairies. The good news is this system, overall, will be moisture-starved. But there will be accumulating snow and strong winds, albeit lighter as compared to the last system, resulting in low visibility on the roadways.

Stay tuned to the alerts for any watches and warnings that get issued across the Prairies. Expect some travel impacts, so plan ahead before travelling.

Prairies precipitation timing forecast Tuesday morning
Prairies precipitation timing forecast Tuesday morning

Also good news is the frigid cold will soon relent as temperatures will warm as the week goes on, pushing the extreme cold farther into Eastern Canada.

This week:

Another clipper with little snow will once again impact travel through the Prairies this week, with another cold front bringing strong wind gusts. However, the impacts will be much less.

Prairies precipitation timing Tuesday night
Prairies precipitation timing Tuesday night

The central and northern Prairies will get the biggest impact with this next system.

Snow will fall initially along the warm front from northern Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba on Tuesday morning. As the system slides south through the day, the cold front will pass through, bringing another round of snow, light again, throughout Tuesday afternoon and overnight, leading into Wednesday morning.

Prairies wind gusts Wednesday morning
Prairies wind gusts Wednesday morning

The winds will be strongest overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, coming out of the northwest, and they will be around 50-70 km/h. That is less than last storm, which generated gusts of 70-90 km/h.

By comparison, here are some of the wind gusts from last week's event.

  • Red Deer: 100 km/h

  • Lethbridge: 93 km/h

  • Calgary airport: 83 km/h

  • Edmonton airport: 83 km/h

  • Winnipeg: 84 km/h

Prairies snowfall totals through Wednesday morning
Prairies snowfall totals through Wednesday morning

Prepare for slower, trickier commutes as there will likely be blowing snow, leading to poor visibility on the roads.

The temperature roller-coaster continues this week, but instead of transitioning to a cold-dominant pattern, very mild Pacific air will dominate through the end of January.

Prairies temperatures and wind chills Tuesday
Prairies temperatures and wind chills Tuesday

A cold front swinging through on Thursday will knock temperatures down somewhat, but most places will stay above seasonal. We're watching the potential for the anticipated, colder pattern to arrive during early February. No major storms are currently in sight.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest forecast updates for the Prairies.

