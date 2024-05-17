Next system moves in late Friday

CBC

Dr. Sarah Bergeron is used to improvising when the water runs dry in her community in Puvirnituq, Que.She washes her hair in a bowl and throws dirty water outside if the sewage is full.A few weeks ago, she didn't have running water for 10 days."You think about it in the morning when you wake up. You think about it at work. You think about it when you're going to bed at night," said Bergeron, a doctor at the local health centre who has lived in the community of 2,000 for five years."Everyone is t