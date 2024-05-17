Next system moves in late Friday
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray, Alta., got a watery reprieve from a menacing wildfire Thursday as steady rain fell and water cannons delivered a soaking blast to tinder-dry ditches. Alberta Wildfire information officer Christie Tucker said the blaze remained out of control – the only such designated fire in the province – but it did not grow overnight and remained at about 200 square kilometres in size. “We’re seeing rain and cooler temperatures in much of the prov
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration said Thursday it will now cost more than $20 billion to build a giant tunnel aimed at catching more water when it rains and storing it to better prepare for longer droughts caused by climate change. State regulators have been trying to build some version of a water tunnel system for decades. The latest form championed by the Democratic governor is a single giant tunnel, down from two tunnels proposed by his predecessor, Jerry Brown.
Scientists found the “iconic” predator in the leaves of a park in Australia.
Officials hope the tide will carry the body back out to sea.
Much-needed rain spreads across the Prairies. However, there is a slight tornadic risk through parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
“It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media.
The iconic trees evolved on Madagascar 21 million years ago and later spread to other countries.
Rounds of rain take aim at the Prairies this week, with all eyes on a temperature drop that could help lead to periods of snow into the May long weekend
The region is hoping a new pilot project will one day save people money on their water bill.The greywater pilot project has installed a system in four new homes in Kitchener that will take water used in the shower, treat it in the house, then use that same water to flush toilets.Dan Meagher is the supervisor of water programs with the region's water and wastewater services department. He says before this, reusing greywater had proven to be challenging because of the costs and maintenance associa
Two black bears, including a female cub and a radio-collared adult male, were destroyed last week in two separate events, according to Parks Canada. In a statement sent to CBC News, the agency said it responded to a call regarding a "sickly-looking bear" cub wandering on its own in the Bow Valley Parkway.In an unrelated incident, several reports of another bear within the Banff townsite were made to Parks Canada. These were for a bear that was managed, hazed and relocated away from high-volume a
The star shows the relative position of Wednesday morning's earthquake northeast of Ottawa on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River. (Earthquakes Canada)People in parts of eastern Ontario and western Quebec may have felt the ground rumble their morning coffee on Wednesday.A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook an area northwest of Hawkesbury, Ont., on the Quebec side of the Ottawa River at 8:20 a.m., according to Earthquakes Canada.Earthquakes under a 3.5 magnitude aren't always felt, while those up to
Thousands of Fort McMurray residents headed south to safety as a large out-of-control wildfire drew closer to their community, but many are worried they won't have a home to return to.An evacuation order was issued Tuesday afternoon for the neighbourhoods of Beacon Hill, Abasand, Prairie Creek and Grayling Terrace, as the wildfire southwest of the community continues to grow.Other areas in Fort McMurray remain on evacuation alert and residents need to be ready to leave on short notice. Marina Ba
Residents were seen evacuating areas of Fort McMurray in Alberta as wildfires kept spreading on Tuesday, May 14.According to Alberta Wildfire, crews were battling an “out of control” forest fire south of Fort McMurray as of Thursday morning.This footage captured by Facebook user Faith De Ocampo Slater shows residents heading south on AB-63 on Tuesday.The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo issued evacuation orders for several neighborhoods on Wednesday, after others had already evacuated on Tuesday.One of the fires was about 19,820 hectares (77 square miles) as of Thursday, officials said. Credit: Faith De Ocampo Slater via Storyful
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Climate change will be a lesser priority in Florida and largely disappear from state statutes under legislation signed Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that also bans power-generating wind turbines offshore or near the state's lengthy coastline. Critics said the measure made law by the former Republican presidential hopeful ignores the reality of climate change threats in Florida, including projections of rising seas, extreme heat and flooding and increasingly seve
An encore of Thursday’s stormy weather could bubble on the eastern Prairies as folks kick off the long holiday weekend
Dr. Sarah Bergeron is used to improvising when the water runs dry in her community in Puvirnituq, Que.She washes her hair in a bowl and throws dirty water outside if the sewage is full.A few weeks ago, she didn't have running water for 10 days."You think about it in the morning when you wake up. You think about it at work. You think about it when you're going to bed at night," said Bergeron, a doctor at the local health centre who has lived in the community of 2,000 for five years."Everyone is t
FORT MCMURRAY, ALBERTA — Thousands of residents forced to flee a fierce, wind-whipped wildfire threatening the oilsands hub city of Fort McMurray were told Wednesday they’ll likely be out for days and may be allowed back as early as Tuesday. Jody Butz, the fire chief in charge of the Fort McMurray region, said while Tuesday is the estimated return date, there are a lot of variables. "This does not guarantee that you'll return on that day, but we want to advise you to be evacuated until then," Bu
Only 25 of the blind animal have ever been found, researchers said.
Parts of Castle Pines lost water Wednesday morning due to a waterline rupture, the City of Castle Pines posted on its website.
The sun emitted a powerful solar flare days after separate flares produced a geomagnetic storm that disrupted technology and revealed the northern lights.