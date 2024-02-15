When are the next train strikes, as Aslef announces walkout affecting two major lines?

Train drivers at two major British rail firms will walk out on next month, as Aslef announces further action affecting UK travel.

This dispute is centred around issues apart from the long-running national dispute over pay and conditions.

The strikes are thought to affect hundreds of trains and thousands of commuters. Here’s a look at when they will take place and which lines are affected.

When are the next strikes?

The walkout is planned for Friday, March 1, and will be accompanied by an overtime ban on the days before and after: Thursday, February 29 and Saturday, March 2.

Which train lines are affected?

The walkout will include drivers working for LNER, the main operator on the East Coast main line, and Northern, the key rail firm serving the north of England.

Hundreds of trains are expected to be cancelled as a result of the strike action.

Judging from previous train drivers’ strikes, it’s likely that Northern will cancel all trains on March 1, while LNER will run a skeleton service. Specifically, passengers should expect reduced hours between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh via York and Newcastle.

Some journeys will still be possible on other train operators that cover the same routes, such as Hull Trains between London and Hull and TransPennine Express between Manchester and Leeds.

During the overtime ban, it’s similarly likely that both LNER and Northern will also cancel a large number of trains. More details are expected closer to the time of the strike.

Why are they striking?

The issues being protested are separate from the ongoing dispute over pay and working conditions.

According to Aslef, the strike action is due to LNER’s and Northern’s “persistent failure to comply with existing agreements”. The union is thought to be dissatisfied with LNER’s habit of using managers to drive certain routes and Northern’s “toxic” local industrial relations.

“We are fed up to the back teeth with the bad faith shown, day after day, week after week, and month after month by these two companies,” said Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef.

Story continues

“We always stick to agreements which we make. These companies think they can break agreements – which they freely enter into – whenever it suits them. And they’re wrong.

“This is a shot across their bows and a sign of things to come. They need to stop what they are doing, start to behave properly and honourably, because their drivers – our members – are no longer prepared to be treated like this.”

In response, a spokesperson for LNER said: “Our priority focus remains on minimising disruption to customers during Aslef strikes, which sadly will continue to cause disruption and delays.

“We encourage Aslef to continue to work with us to find a way to end this long-running dispute which only damages the rail industry.”

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, echoes similar sentiments, saying: “We're surprised and disappointed that strike action has been called over a local disagreement that we have all been working positively to resolve.

“We encourage Aslef to work with us to find a solution and avoid further disruption for customers.“