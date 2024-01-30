When are the next train strikes? Aslef begin walkouts as overtime ban continues

(PA)

Aslef are set to begin fresh walkouts on Tuesday with disruption likely to impact commuters using several lines in and out of London.

The effect of the industrial action will be exacerbated by a nine-day ban on overtime which started on Monday (January 29) and will run until next Tuesday, February 6.

Train drivers represented by the Aslef union will go on strike for many rail operators between January 30 and February 5 in protest of their salary and working conditions.

During that time, LNER drivers will participate in a single day of strikes.

According to a source who spoke to the BBC, Aslef cancelled an additional five days of work stoppage because LNER informed the union that it would no longer be implementing minimum service levels (MSLs).

Sixteen train operators will be impacted by a period of extensive strike action on February 2, when LNER planned to put the measure into effect.

Employers may mandate that employees who intend to walk out deliver 40 per cent of scheduled rail services in accordance with new legislation.

A commuter looks at signs at the closed Kettering station (PA)

When are the next train strikes?

Many train operating companies will likely not be able to operate services.

Aslef has said the strikes will be held across these dates and on these lines.

Tuesday, January 30: Southeastern, Southern, Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line

Wednesday, January 31: Northern Trains, Transpennine Express

Friday 2, February: Greater Anglia, C2C, LNER

Saturday, February 3: West Midlands Trains, Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway

Monday 5 February: Great Western, CrossCountry, Chiltern

Additionally, union members have decided not to work overtime from Monday, January 29 to Tuesday, February 6.

The strikes could also be a test of the Government's controversial new minimum services levels law, aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes, set at 40 per cent in the transport sector.

Why are they striking?

The fresh series of strikes comes amid a long-running pay dispute.

Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: "We have given the Government every opportunity to come to the table but it has now been a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It's clear they do not want to resolve this dispute.

"Many of our members have not had a single penny increase to their pay for half a decade, during which time inflation has soared and, with it, the cost of living.”

He added: "Train drivers didn't even ask for an increase during the Covid-19 pandemic when we worked throughout lockdown as key workers, risking our lives, to move goods around the country and to enable NHS and other workers to get to work."