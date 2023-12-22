When is the next Tube strike? Industrial action to continue beginning of the New Year
London Underground employees will strike for a week soon, disrupting the Tube system.
The news came after several unions rejected a proposed 5 per cent pay offer.
The RMT, representing about 10,000 London Underground staff, balloted its members on possible walkouts.
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “On Friday last week (December 15), before the ballot had even closed, LUL [London Underground Limited] advised us that it was ignoring any of your wishes and that the pay offer would be imposed in January.”
Another trade union, Unite, had asked Transport for London (TfL) to increase its pay offer by 6.1 per cent.
The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), which represents Tube managers, is also understood to have rejected the 5 per cent increase for the current financial year. This is despite TfL having insisted it is a “full and final offer”.
Tube drivers earn a fixed salary of £63,901, while instructors take home £66,649. However, many can boost their pay by working overtime.
TfL figures revealed that in 2022/23, 2,648 drivers and 46 instructors enjoyed a package, including salary, pension, overtime, allowances and bonuses, of between £70,000 and £80,000.
But when is the next Tube strike and why are tensions high? Here is everything we know:
When is the next Tube strike?
Different workforces will go on strike on different days, to permanently damage the network without requiring all employees to leave work at the same time and forfeit their wages.
RMT members working on the London Underground will go on strike for a week from January 5 until January 12.
The Engineering Vehicles Operations and Maintenance personnel will go on strike from 6 pm on January 5 and continue until 5:59pm on Saturday, January 6. It is anticipated that this will result in the postponement of scheduled maintenance.
Workers in Track Access, Power Control, and Control Centre are scheduled to go on strike from January 7 to 8, while Service Control employees will walk out from January 9 to 11.
Commuters will be most negatively impacted on Monday, January 8, and Wednesday, January 10, when all other London Underground employees go on strike.
The Tube will come to a complete stop on these two weekdays due to the strike action, as most stations won't have enough staff to remain open.
Why are unions striking?
The potential for another walkout came after strikes were averted at the 11th hour in July and October. This came after staff pensions were safeguarded and guarantees were secured on station staffing – saving about 200 jobs.
The RMT first called members out on strike in March last year over concerns about the loss of up to 600 station posts. It held six Tube strikes in 2022 and another strike on Budget Day in March, when Aslef drivers also went on strike.
The RMT had called off previous action, saying there were now “longer guarantees on protection of earnings, no pension changes for at least three years and so-called productivity proposals which would have damaged the terms and conditions of RMT members have been halted”.
But the union has since rejected a proposed five per cent pay offer. It has called for improved staff travel facilities for all Tube workers.
Union leaders have criticised the freezing of pay bands, saying it will create a two-tier workforce.
RMT general secretary Mr Lynch said: “Tube workers who help bring vast amounts of value to the London economy are not going to put up with senior managers and commissioners raking it in, while they are given modest below inflation offers."