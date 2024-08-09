When is the next US presidential election debate? How to watch Trump v Harris

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump will meet in at least one TV debate before the US election - GETTY IMAGES

Click here to view this content.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have agreed to face off for the first time in a live TV debate ahead of the US election.

The US vice-president will go head-to-head against Trump after the former president agreed to the event following weeks of claims from the Harris camp that he was avoiding it.

It is the first time the pair have met in a debate and comes as the race for the White House has changed dramatically since Joe Biden stepped down last month.

Trump trounced Mr Biden in the first debate in June – and the fallout from his disastrous performance ultimately led to the US president pulling out of the election.

Recent polls suggest Ms Harris has a lead of as much as six points over Trump, helped in part by a boost to her campaign from the nomination of running mate Tim Walz.

Trump has now recommitted to debating Ms Harris after previously backing out.

Earlier this month he had declared he would not debate on ABC and said his agreement with the network had been “terminated”. On Thursday, he announced a change of heart — and tried to pressure Harris to agree to more September debates.

Here is everything we know about the Harris v Trump debate.

When is the Kamala Harris v Donald Trump debate?

The debate will be held on Tuesday, September 10.

Where to watch the debate

ABC is hosting the debate, which will be in the evening on primetime TV.

The event will likely air live on ABC and be streamed to the 24/7 network ABC News Live, the ABC app and the ABC website.

It is also set to be available on Hulu and via connected devices through Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV.

Who is moderating the debate?

The hosts have not yet been confirmed but the second Biden v Trump debate, which had been scheduled for Sep 10, was due to be moderated by Linsey Davis and David Muir.

What is the format for the debate?

The format of the debate has not been announced. The format at the last presidential debate between Trump and Mr Biden was agreed on by both parties and included limits on speaking time, no live audience, and switched-off microphones to allow candidates time to talk without interruption.

‌The lack of audience was a break with tradition that was specifically requested by Mr Biden’s team.

‌Mr Trump said that the president was “supposedly afraid of crowds” and said he would prefer a live audience as “it’s just more exciting”.

‌The candidates’ microphones were deactivated while the other spoke, which was another request from the Biden team. This followed the first 2020 forum where the conversation was dogged by the candidates’ interruptions and cutting-across.

Where is the debate being held?

The location has not been announced but it is likely that the debate will be held in a key swing state.

The first debate, between Trump and Mr Biden, took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read more: A guide to the 2024 swing states – and why they could be a problem for Kamala Harris

What issues will the candidates be asked about?

It is likely that the economy, wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East will see significant airtime.

The Harris campaign will be keen to get across their message on abortion rights for women, which they believe is a key policy for winning the White House on November 5.

Trump is likely to attack Ms Harris on the Biden-Harris administration’s record, particularly on immigration and inflation.

Will there be a second or third debate?

Trump said he had proposed two other debates in September, on NBC and Fox.

Asked what he will do if a Harris only agrees to the ABC debate, Trump said: “I don’t know how that’s gonna work out. We’d like to do three debates. We think we should do three debates.”

It is understood that the Harris campaign would be prepared for their candidate to take part in more than one debate.

Trump wants the additional debates to be held on Sep 4 and 25.

What the candidates have said about the debate announcement

Ms Harris told reporters on Thursday that she was “glad” Trump “has finally committed” to debate her on Sep 10, the date that had originally been set for a Trump to debate Mr Biden and which her campaign has long stuck to.

“I’m looking forward to it and hope he shows up,” she said.

Trump has repeatedly suggested Ms Harris is not intelligent enough to debate him.

I hear that Donald Trump has finally committed to debating me on September 10.



I look forward to it. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 8, 2024

Who is leading in the polls?

The latest opinion poll, conducted by Marquette University Law School has given Ms Harris a six-point lead among likely voters.

Read more: Who will win the election? Our experts predict the impact of Kamala Harris’ running mate pick

When is the vice-presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz?

JD Vance, the Republican nominee for vice-president, and Tim Walz, Ms Harris’s pick for the Democrats, have not agreed to meet in a TV debate.

Mr Walz, the Minnesota governor, said shortly after being picked as Harris’s running mate that he “can’t wait” to debate Mr Vance.

Mr Vance has not committed to debating Mr Walz and instead the Ohio senator said this week that he would be prepared to debate Ms Harris because she “doesn’t yet know whether she’ll be her party’s presidential nominee”.

Ms Harris and Mr Vance had agreed to a debate prior to her succeeding Mr Biden as the Democratic nominee, though no details were announced.

Click here to view this content.