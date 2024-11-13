Nexus Woodbourne Family Healing

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Epically Trolls Trump With A Surprise ‘Appearance’ For The Ages
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
- HuffPost
John Bolton Sums Up What Trump Really Wants In 1 Damning Word
The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."
- CBC
Body found in Montreal nature park was that of kidnapped cryptocurrency influencer, police say
Quebec provincial police have confirmed that the body found in a Montreal nature park on Oct. 30 was that of kidnapping victim and cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi.In late summer, before Mirshahi's body was discovered, a woman was arrested and charged in the murder and quadruple kidnapping that occurred in late June in Old Montreal.On Aug. 22, Joanie Lepage, 32, was charged with the first-degree murder of Mirshahi, 25, in Les Cèdres, a municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.Mirshahi
- The Daily Beast
Trump Arrives in Washington and Jokes He May Be President Forever
Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.
- HuffPost
Scott Jennings Pulls Cringiest Stunt On CNN And People Aren't Laughing
The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.
- CBC
Trump's border czar says Canadian border is an 'extreme' vulnerability
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s
- CBC
Top Trump White House pick has strong view on Canada's government. It's not flattering
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
- People
Padma Lakshmi Says She's 'Fully in Command' of Her Body as She Makes Daring Pirelli Calendar Debut (Exclusive)
Lakshmi also tells PEOPLE why it was important for her daughter, Krishna, 14, to see the images: "I want her to see womanhood in all its stages"
- The Daily Beast
Trump Puts ‘First Buddy’ Elon Musk in Charge of Fake Gov’t Department
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
- LA Times
She heard knocking beneath the floor of her home for weeks. Police make a disturbing discovery
For weeks a woman complained about sounds coming from under her El Sereno home at night. Police made a terrifying discovery: a man in the crawl space.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Spells Out Exactly What Jan. 6 Pardons Would Mean
Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.
- Hello!
Princess Kate and Prince William's heating bills at Adelaide Cottage are in 'different league'
The Prince and Princess of Wales' primary residence is their home, Adelaide Cottage, located on Windsor Great Park. The four-bedroom cottage sits on 655 acres of land – find out how much their bills might cost Prince William and Kate each month…
- People
5-Year-Old Oregon Boy Who Vanished While Mom Napped Found Dead Less than 2 Miles from Home
Authorities said Joshua James McCoy disappeared from his home in Hauser, Oregon on Saturday, Nov. 9
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Hits Trump With A Brutally Short Direct Message
The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.
- The Independent
Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on claims she was paid $1 million for failed Kamala Harris campaign
Reports have claimed the TV presenter was one of several celebrities paid a hefty fee for the ultimately unsuccessful Democrat campaign
- FTW Outdoors
Watch: Wild stallion fiercely protects foal from wolves
A group that studies wild horses in Alberta, Canada, on Monday shared trail-cam footage showing a stallion and herd members intently defending a foal from wolves. “A lot of people ask us if the Stallion would try to protect his foal from wolves,” Help Alberta…
- InStyle
Princess Anne Changed Her Hair for the First Time in 5 Decades
The subtle transformation might make you do a double take.
- HuffPost
Lawrence O’Donnell Breaks Down How Donald Trump Is ‘Humiliating’ Elon Musk On Multiple Levels
The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Warns ‘Horrible’ Donald Trump Jr. Over 1 Word He Should ‘Never’ Use
The late night host tore into the son of the president-elect over a “bold” social media post.
- People
Four-Chair Turn Tanner Frick Abruptly Leaves“ The Voice” After Being Stolen by Michael Bublé
Frick earned a four-chair turn during his blind audition of Morgan Wallen's "Thought You Should Know"