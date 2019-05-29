Neymar misses Brazil training session because of knee pains

Brazil's soccer player Neymar touches his left knee during a practice session at the Granja Comary training center ahead of the Copa America tournament, in Teresopolis, Brazil, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Neymar sat out Brazil's training session on Wednesday, a day after he limped off the field with knee pains as the team began its Copa America preparations.

Brazil's soccer confederation said in a statement that the striker would undergo physiotherapy and gym sessions instead of practicing with the rest of the team at the Granja Comary training ground outside Rio de Janeiro.

The 27-year-old exited Tuesday's first full training after feeling pain in his left knee. He is still expected to play a friendly against Qatar on June 5 in Brasilia.

The Copa America starts on June 14, with Brazil playing Bolivia on the opening day.

Neymar has played only four matches for Paris Saint-Germain since he injured his right foot's fifth metatarsal in January.

Striker Gabriel Jesus said Neymar "obviously is not 100%, but he is at 90%."

"He is doing well, which is great for us," Jesus told a news conference.

Neymar was also stripped of the captaincy by coach Tite this week, but neither spoken publicly about the decision yet. Veteran defender Dani Alves will wear the armband during the Copa America.

___

