Neymar trains with PSG as rumours of transfer to Spain intensify

STORY: Paris St Germain's disgruntled star player Neymar appeared with team mates at a training session on Thursday (August 29) ahead of their Ligue 1 match against Metz on Friday (August 30).

Rumours on the transfer market have linked the Brazilian with a return to the Spanish La Liga, with many reports saying he was close to returning to his former club Barcelona.

Young forward Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out for at least four weeks and his strike partner Edinson Cavani for three after they picked up injuries in last Sunday's 4-0 Ligue 1 victory over Toulouse, the French champions said on Monday (August 26).

Uruguay forward Cavani was substituted after 13 minutes and scans confirmed a hip injury, while Mbappe, who limped off midway through the second half, has damaged his hamstring, PSG said in a statement.

Cavani and Mbappe will miss PSG's league games against Metz, Strasbourg and Olympique Lyonnais but could return before they face Reims on Sept. 25.