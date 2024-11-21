NFDC Chief Prithul Kumar Outlines Film Bazaar, IFFI Growth With Series Focus, New Sections

India’s National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) Film Bazaar market has expanded into series development and attracted robust registrations ahead of its 2024 edition, running alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

The market has selected several series projects in its co-production market, following the introduction of an OTT [streaming] award at IFFI last year. “We had an overwhelming response, about 50 odd applications coming for the series,” Prithul Kumar, managing director of NFDC and joint secretary at India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, told Variety.

This year’s edition has brought on Jerome Paillard, who previously headed the Cannes Film Market, as an advisor. “He’s curated most of the things – he’s had the say on mentors, juries, and the guest list of important distributors, marketing agents and producers coming from across the world,” Kumar said. “His experience of Cannes really helps, his relationships of getting the right people to the market and curating the projects in the right way is one of the biggest highlights this year.”

The market is actively courting producers from India’s regional film industries through roadshows across major cities including Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. “Indian content is traveling worldwide. Producers can negotiate deals for their existing projects to be marketed or distributed across the world,” Kumar said, highlighting India’s co-production incentive of INR 300 million ($3.5 million) per project with 17 treaty countries.

Film Bazaar’s popular Knowledge Series panels will feature sessions on festival strategy with Cannes’ Christian Jeune, streaming content acquisition, and AI in filmmaking.

The concurrent IFFI has added new competitive sections including an Indian Debut Director award, which received over 100 submissions. “Out of six films selected for works-in-progress [at the Film Bazaar], five are from first-time filmmakers,” Kumar noted.

Other additions include “From Down Under,” showcasing Australian cinema (Australia being the country of focus), and an expanded restored classics section featuring the 1919 silent film “Kaliya Mardan” with live orchestra, Amitabh Bachchan’s debut “Saat Hindustani” (1969) and Satyajit Ray’s “Seemabaddha” (1971).

The festival is increasing its focus on young filmmakers, hosting 400 film school students from across India with support for transport and accommodation. The Creative Minds of Tomorrow program, initiated during India’s 75th year of independence, is being expanded to support 100 young talents.

Film Bazaar runs Nov. 20-24, while IFFI takes place Nov. 20-28 in Goa, India.

