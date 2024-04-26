NFL Draft in Detroit: Here's what to expect on Day 2
After a record-setting first day of the NFL Draft, Detroit and the Detroit Lions fans are ready for the second round.
With the first round of the 2024 NFL draft complete, several teams stood out with their initial picks – and not in a good way.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane passed up on filling a need at receiver in the NFL draft on Thursday by making two trades to move out of the first round entirely. The Bills are now on the clock in holding the first pick — 33rd overall — of the second round that opens on Friday night. Buffalo was initially scheduled to open the draft with the 28th selection before moving back four spots in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. When it came time for the Bills t
If you have the opportunity to play catch with the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, it’s best to stay humble as this former esports star learned.
DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams swiftly walked on stage, looked out and screamed “Woooo! Yeah!” Long-suffering Bears fans felt his joy. Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. “My goal is to get into as far as February as I can,” Williams said, referring to playing in a Super Bowl for a team that hasn't hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in nearly 40 years. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner kicked off an historic NFL draft Thursday ni
The 24-year-old London, Ont. natives connected through social media in 2016.
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt and his wife, Tavia, marked the first day of the NFL Draft by posting photos of herself in team colors.
Not everyone was thrilled with their team's draft on Thursday night.
Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, a Charlotte restaurant, had posted a sign that read: “Please Let The Coach & GM Pick This Year.”
Longtime Toronto Maple Leafs radio announcer Joe Bowen wasn't shy about his frustration with a listless crowd at Scotiabank Arena Wednesday night, as the team dropped game three of its first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins. Bereft of many opportunities for his signature "Holy Mackinaw" goal call as the Leafs skaters were held to just two goals — continuing a recent trend over the last several playoff games where the team can't seem to score — Bowen teed off on the crowd for being qui
"I can’t wait for many more adventures together… love you," Clark wrote to McCaffrey
The NFL will permit players to wear Guardian Caps during games in the 2024 season. Previously, they could only be used in practices.
Caleb Williams made sure to find Rome Odunze at the NFL Draft after he was selected by the Bears.
DETROIT (AP) — There's no place Drake Maye would rather be. When the NFL invited the former North Carolina quarterback to attend the draft in Detroit, he had a quick answer. Yes. “I think you always dream about coming here and coming to walk across the stage and be with the commissioner," Maye said. "It’s something I couldn’t turn down. It was a no-brainer for me.” Not everyone feels the same way. Only 13 players chose to celebrate their big night in the Motor City, representing a decline in NFL
Utah hockey fans welcomed the former Arizona Coyotes to their new home Wednesday. Players and coaches were greeted at the airport in morning by a crowd of approximately 100 players from local youth hockey programs. The team attended a fan celebration at the Delta Center in the afternoon.
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions made a move to address their secondary, grabbing Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 pick in the NFL draft after a trade with Dallas on Thursday night. The Lions moved up from the No. 29 spot. Detroit also received a 2025 seventh-round pick, while the Cowboys received Detroit's first-rounder plus a third-round pick in this year's draft (73rd overall). Detroit had acquired that third-rounder from Minnesota in a previous trade. Arnold had on
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
The Denver Nuggets have taken a commanding 3-0 lead in the first-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a 112-105 victory. Aaron Gordon led Denver with 29 points and 15 rebounds, Nikola Jokic almost recorded another triple-double with 24 ...
TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander sat out his third straight game to open the playoffs Wednesday night because of an undisclosed injury. Rookie forward Nick Robertson took Nylander's spot in the lineup against the Boston Bruins, with the teams tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series. Nylander played all 82 regular-season games, scoring 40 goals for the second straight season and adding a career-high 58 assists. ___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl The Associated Press
Members of the NHL community and beyond paid tribute Bob Cole on Thursday after the legendary broadcaster died at age 90. He died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC. Cole, an influential voice in broadcasting for more than half a century, brought life to some of hockey's biggest games. TNT hockey broadcaster Ed Olczyk, a former Winnipeg Jets and Toronto Maple Leafs forward, reminisced about admiring Bob Cole's big-game presence d
Take a look at the renderings for the Bears' proposed new stadium on the Chicago lakefront.