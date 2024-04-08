NFL Draft phase 2 of road closures kicks off with parking confusion
Barricades are in place and fences are up in Detroit's Cadillac Square. It's all part of the upcoming NFL Draft's phase 2 of road closures.
The Bears traded Justin Fields to the Steelers this offseason. Here's why they'll never regret the decision.
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.
The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
WrestleMania got Philadelphia love with surprise appearances by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The NFL stars helped Rey Mysterio win. Here's the video.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice has Drake Maye at No. 1, Caleb Williams at No. 2, and a whole lot of intrigue after in a deep class at wide receiver, offensive line and cornerback.
Known for his impressive stature, Andre the Giant was also the centerpiece of many alcohol-related tales - even confirming a record-breaking number on live TV.
It pays to play in the Saudi-backed league.
There's no detail too small at the Masters Tournament.
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
Masters champion Jon Rahm's move to LIV could prove a "tipping point" in the battle for the future of the men's professional game, writes Iain Carter.
Wrestling’s biggest event is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, marks the second time the premium live event went underway in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” Steve …
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — It's a story that has played out many times for Canada's men's curling team since its last world title. A trip to the final, and a loss to Niklas Edin. Edin won his seventh world title Sunday — a record for a skip — by leading Sweden to a close 6-5 win over Canada's Brad Gushue and his team from St. John's, N.L., in the final of this year's world men's curling championship. “It feels indescribable, and it feels so good after this week," said Edin, who went 11-1 in the
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
The Texas Longhorn played with his sister, Molly, who donned Texas A&M shoes and golf bag.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
How insane was the line Spieth took during Saturday's third round in San Antonio?
CBS has set dates for the season finales of its comedies, drama and reality shows, including the series-wrapping episodes of Chuck Lorre’s Young Sheldon, Bob ♥ Abishola and the veteran cop drama S.W.A.T. The longtime sitcom juggernaut Young Sheldon will end with back-to-back episodes starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, followed the closer of …
“I fell in front of [Emmanuel Macron]. I fell in front of the whole of France,” Alexis Jandard said after the incident
NFL teams are monitoring the Bears at pick No. 9 in the NFL draft.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a Louisiana native, said Monday that KC now “literally is home.”