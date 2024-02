The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe is long past being in awe of his best player. Auston Matthews filling the net has simply become the standard. The sniper scored his sixth hat trick of the season — and second in as many games — to give him an NHL-leading 48 goals as part of a five-point night Saturday in Toronto's resounding 9-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. "It's pretty remarkable," Keefe said of Matthews. "Credit to him for getting into those spaces and being as dynamic as he is