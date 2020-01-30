NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Lands E! Reality Series The Bradshaw Bunch

Terry Bradshaw is heading to reality TV!

The former NFL quarterback, 71, will star in an upcoming E! comedic docu-series, titled The Bradshaw Bunch, that will follow Bradshaw’s day-to-day life with his family in rural Oklahoma.

Along with Bradshaw, the series will feature his wife Tammy, his daughters Rachel, Lacey, and Erin, and his grandchildren.

“I’m excited and a little nervous to let the world see the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” Bradshaw said in a statement. “I never know what will happen next around here between Rachel, Lacey and Erin…I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

“Terry Bradshaw is an NFL legend, award-winning broadcaster and one of the most iconic figures in entertainment today,” said Rod Aissa, executive vice president, production and development, Oxygen & Production, E!. “On the field, Terry is known to be a touchdown titan, but in reality, he spends most of his time surrounded by and supporting so many strong women in his family. He’s the glue that holds that family together, and we’re excited that viewers will really get to see a side of him that they’ve never seen before.”

The premiere date for The Bradshaw Bunch has not been announced.

In September, the legendary athlete spoke to PEOPLE about his excitement over the upcoming reality series.

“My girls love to drink. Ain’t no telling what’s going to happen there,” Bradshaw joked.

“They are a hoot now. Good-looking, too,” Bradshaw added of his daughters. “Two of them are married. One is single.”

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Pittsburg Steelers. He is also a two-time Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, and the first and currently only NFL player with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Bradshaw currently co-hosts the successful sports show Fox NFL Sunday with a number of other retired NFL stars, including Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan and Howie Long.

The Bradshaw Bunch will premiere in E!