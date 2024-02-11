NFL Network analyst has oddly specific prediction about Chiefs’ Super Bowl trick play

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been toying with a behind-the-back pass at training camp for years.

Fans love it when Mahomes pulls that particular throw out of his back of tricks in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Mahomes did it in August, and a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Chiefs was viewed more than 3 million times.

Although we’ve seen the trick play in training camp, Mahomes has never tried it in a regular-season game. But NFL Network host Peter Schrager believes we’ll see it Sunday on the league’s biggest stage: Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium.

“I think he’s got this in the arsenal,” Schrager said Friday while on “Good Morning Football.” They’ve had two weeks to prepare. There’s got to be something. ... I’m saying a 20-yard pass completion to Noah Gray.”

That may seem like an oddly specific prediction, but it’s something Schrager does on the show.

And the Chiefs have run trick plays in past Super Bowls under coach Andy Reid.

There was Rose Bowl Right Parade in Super Bowl LIV, and a mini-spinning huddle at last year’s Super Bowl, which was called “Pikachu Formation.”

Schrager also predicted Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie would have a pick-six against the San Francisco 49ers. Chiefs would love to see one or both of those plays on Sunday.

Here is Schrager making his predictions.