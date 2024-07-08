NFL Player Jared Goff and Model Christen Harper Share Honeymoon Snaps in Greece Following California Wedding

The Detroits Lions quarterback and Harper tied the knot in California in June

Christen Harper/Instagram Jared Goff (left) and Christen Harper

Jared Goff and Christen Harper are enjoying a European honeymoon!

The Detroit Lions quarterback, 29, and the model, 31, have been vacationing in Greece after tying the knot in June.

On Sunday, July 7, Harper shared a carousel of photos from her honeymoon on Instagram. She captioned her post with three emojis: a honey pot, a moon and a white heart.

In the first snap, she posed in a blue minidress as she stood in front of a pool at a gorgeous locale. Harper followed up her selfie with a photo of her husband sitting at a table appearing to enjoy the sunset in Greece as they waited for their food to arrive, and another pic of herself as she watched the sun set over the water.

She also included another view of the sunset before wrapping up the post with a photo of her and Goff standing next to each other in front of a swimming pool.

Christen Harper/Instagram Jared Goff

Harper shared another carousel post showcasing the couple's honeymoon adventures on July 5. “Hot summer days 🌀,” her caption read as she sported a Rat & Boa zebra bikini. The post also featured snapshots of a stunning hotel swimming pool and an outdoor table.

The model also shared photos from a trip to Greece's Hydra Island on Instagram. In the first snap, Harper wore a polka dot minidress and a chic pair of sunglasses. She then shared a view of boats in the water, followed by a snap of her smiling at the camera while sitting at a table.

Christen Harper/Instagram Christen Harper

The post also included a short video of a cat, a view of the ocean and a snap of Harper wearing a floral bikini while standing on a boat and holding a drink.

According to TMZ, Goff and Harper’s wedding ceremony took place on June 22 in Ojai, California.

“This summer we're getting married in California, and we're very excited,” Goff told PEOPLE in April ahead of their wedding. “California is where I grew up and live currently, and my fiancée is from just outside of [Los Angeles] so she was born and raised there as well. So we have some pretty good roots there.”

Read the original article on People.