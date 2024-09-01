NFL player Ricky Pearsall shot in chest during attempted robbery

An NFL player who was in line to make his professional debut next week has been shot in the chest during an attempted robbery.

Ricky Pearsall, 23, is in a stable condition after a struggle with the alleged robber led to both being shot in San Francisco.

Aaron Peskin, president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, said he was told Pearsall fought back and was shot in the chest.

The suspect is believed to be the other gunshot victim, with the San Francisco Chronicle reporting 49ers wide receiver Pearsall is "expected to survive".

At a press conference, police chief William Scott said the suspect is 17.

Video shot in Union Square showed a shirtless Pearsall gingerly walking to an ambulance with the help of police.

As he sat on a wheeled bed, he moved his left hand, which was pressing his shirt against the right side of his chest, near his shoulder, and blood was visible.

The Chronicle added officers were called at 3:28pm (11.28pm UK time) local time on Saturday and police said both were taken to hospital and the suspect is in custody.

The 49ers said Pearsall was hit by a bullet in the chest and gave his condition as serious but stable.

"We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time," the team said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family."

Teammate Deebo Samuel said on X "he's good".

Read more:

Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

Doctor appears in court over Matthew Perry

The 49ers rookie - meaning he is in his first season as a professional - was drafted to the team in April as the 31st overall pick.

He signed a four-year, $12.5m (£9.5m) guaranteed contract with a $5.9m (£4.5m) signing bonus.