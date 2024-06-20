NFL player slammed car into a Key West bistro, cops say. Now he’s facing a DUI charge

A defensive end for the Cleveland Browns rammed a car into a Key West restaurant Wednesday after a night of drinking, police say.

Lonnie Phelps was arrested at around 9:45 p.m. — shortly after smashing a Hyundai SUV into the Red Shoe Island Bistro, 411 Petronia St., according to an arrest report. The 23-year-old Cincinatti man faces a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence causing property damage.

A photo shared by Key West police on Facebook details the extent of the damage, which included a hole on the wall of the restaurant’s entrance. While both the building and vehicle were significantly damaged, no one was injured during the collision.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant’s owners said the establishment was closed at the time of the crash. They also posted a video of the aftermath, showing concrete debris all over the dining room with tables and chairs scattered after the impact.

“It could’ve been really bad,” the post states. “Angels were looking out for us all. We will reopen as soon as possible. Thanks for your support and patience.”

What happened?





Witnesses indicated that Phelps — the driver — and his 21-year-old passenger Jaylese Burse exited the vehicle after the crash, the report states. A quarrel ensued between the couple.

An officer approached Burse, who appeared intoxicated and refused to speak with them, the report shows. She later spoke with investigators but didn’t provide details about what led to the crash.

Phelps threw his hands in the air and tried rushing officers, telling them to “do what we have to do,” according to the report. He refused a breathalyzer test, though the report says he had “glassy watery blood-shot eyes, droopy eyelids, and strong odor of alcohol... coming from his breath.”

Lonnie Phelps wears his Cleveland Browns jersey in an undated photo.

The NFL player was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2023, though he didn’t play in any regular season games. In January, he was offered a reserve contract, which allows a team to keep a player as they build their roster.