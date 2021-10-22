NFL Prospect Watch: Ohio State guard Thayer Munford

Ohio State offensive lineman Thayer Munford wanted to give himself his best chance to make it to the NFL.

So a star who already had been invited to the Senior Bowl decided to return to school and become a “super senior.”

He's made the most of it. The 22-year-old was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at tackle last season before switching to guard, and now, he's among 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s top lineman or linebacker. He’s anchored an offense that leads the nation in total offense (563.2 yards per game) and scoring offense (48.5) heading into the fifth-ranked Buckeyes’ game at Indiana on Saturday.

“The fact that he’s come back now and played guard and really looked better at guard than he did at tackle -- he’s had a really nice year," Reese's Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said.

Nagy said Munford’s versatility will serve him well in the NFL because teams don’t carry many extra linemen. Often, teams are forced to project if a player can play multiple positions. Munford already has done it well.

Nagy said some players struggle particularly with moving to guard because there are more things to pick up, but not Munford.

“It happens faster," Nagy said. "You got linebackers coming downhill at you. He’s really done a nice job. The game hasn’t been too fast for him, which speaks to his instincts.”

Munford suffered a leg injury against Tulsa and missed the next game against Akron. He has since recovered and played the best football of his already accomplished career.

Munford is Ohio State’s Block “0” recipient for this season. It is inspired by Bill Willis, who helped the Buckeyes win The Associated Press national title in 1942 and later became one of the first Black pro football players. The school said the recipient must have the qualities Willis stood for – toughness, accountability and the highest of character.

SIZE & STATS

Munford is 6-foot-6 and weighs 320 pounds. He is considered “long” for a tackle and even longer for a guard. He moves relatively well for his size.

BIGGEST MOMENT

He recovered from his leg injury and helped the Buckeyes pass for 330 yards and run for 208 in a 52-13 win over Rutgers. The Buckeyes led 45-0 at halftime.

SCOUT’S TAKE

Nagy said Munford's choice to be patient will pay off.

“You’re getting a more physically mature person,” he said. "Between the ages of 22 and 26, you put on that natural maturation weight. So he’s going to he’s going to have a little more of that, you know? And I just think from a maturity standpoint, I think all these guys staying an extra year like that will benefit.”

DRAFT WATCH

Early mock drafts have Munford going somewhere between the late first round and the fifth round. Boston College's Zion Johnson, Memphis' Dylan Parham and LSU's Ed Ingram are among those he'll be competing with at his position as he looks to move up the draft board.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.

Cliff Brunt, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NATO agrees master plan to deter growing Russian threat

    NATO defence ministers agreed a new master plan on Thursday to defend against any potential Russian attack on multiple fronts, reaffirming the alliance's core goal of deterring Moscow despite a growing focus on China. The confidential strategy aims to prepare for any simultaneous attack in the Baltic and Black Sea regions that could include nuclear weapons, hacking of computer networks and assaults from space. "We continue to strengthen our alliance with better and modernised plans," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after the meeting, which also agreed a $1 billion fund to provide seed financing to develop new digital technologies.

  • Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped American missionaries

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -A Haitian man identifying himself as the leader of the gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday that he was willing to kill "these Americans" if he does not get what he needs. The speaker in the video, dressed in a purple suit, is recognizable as the man known in Haiti by the alias Lamo Sanjou, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-400-mawozo-rose-petty-crime-gang-major-kidnapping-ring-2021-10-21 that authorities say is behind the abduction of the missionaries at the weekend. The sixteen Americans and one Canadian - including five children - were on a trip organized by the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

  • CDC panel backs booster expansion despite concerns

    Federal health officials say millions more Americans can get a COVID-19 booster and choose a different vaccine for that shot. The FDA authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign, also endorsed Thursday by a CDC advisory panel. (Oct. 21)

  • News bulletin 2021/10/22 20:44

    News bulletin 2021/10/22 20:44View on euronews

  • Canada approves Nunavut's request for military help with Iqaluit's water emergency

    IQALUIT, Nunavut — The federal government has approved a request for the Canadian Armed Forces to help with the water emergency in Nunavut's capital. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says in a tweet that the government will deploy the military to Iqaluit to co-ordinate and deliver clean drinking water. The city's 8,000 residents haven't been able to consume tap water for 11 days, since it was discovered to contain fuel. The city says it's still in the process of flushing the contaminated water from

  • Don't expect EI if you lose your job for not being vaccinated, minister says

    Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says it's likely that people who lose their jobs for not complying with employer COVID-19 vaccine policies will not be eligible for employment insurance (EI). "It's a condition of employment that hasn't been met," Qualtrough said in an interview with CBC's Power & Politics. "And the employer choosing to terminate someone for that reason would make that person ineligible for EI. "I can tell you that's the advice I'm getting, and that's the advice I'll move for

  • COVID measures could be reimposed as cases surge in Europe

    Coronavirus cases are on the rise in Europe with some countries already announcing new restrictions.View on euronews

  • Former cop gets nearly 5 years in woman's killing

    A former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman after she called 911 to report a possible rape behind her home has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison. (Oct. 21)

  • Analysis-Investors denied their Ever-grande finale...for now

    Investors who have watched China's property sector crisis play out in recent months have just been denied their Evergrande grand finale as the world's most indebted developer dodged a $19 billion default, but they might not have too long to wait. China Evergrande Group's woes have been snowballing for months. "There is a positive out of this, they have not defaulted," said Himanshu Porwal, corporate credit analyst at Seaport Global in London.

  • Southern Alberta's $35M racetrack looks at spring opening

    Race car enthusiasts are revved up about the new $35-million racetrack under construction near Carstairs, Alta. It's been almost a decade since southern Alberta had a motorsports racetrack, and the one being built at Rocky Mountain Motorsports shouldn't disappoint. The track — which is located at the Carstairs overpass about 20 minutes north of Calgary — broke ground last September. It will be 3.5 kilometres and have 16 turns, including 38 metres of elevation change. While it's still not ready f

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden overstates his record on COVID vaccine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden botched the numbers behind the COVID-19 vaccine rollout Thursday as he stretched to take all the credit for the surge of shots once he was in office. A look at his remarks during a CNN town hall event: BIDEN: “When I first was elected, there were only 2 million people who had COVID shots in the United States of America — and the vaccine. Now we got 190 million, because I went out and bought everything I could do and buy in sight and it worked." THE FACTS: No

  • Search of former Mohawk Institute Residential School grounds expected to take over a year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details. With training underway, the search for unmarked graves at the former Mohawk Institute Residential School in Brantford, Ont., is close to starting, but the group leading the efforts say it will take more than a year to cover the roughly 200 hectares of land. Members of the Survivors' Secretariat, formed by Six Nations of the Grand River and residential school survivors, and Six Nations police did a practice search Wednesday afternoon at Chiefswood

  • House votes to hold Steve Bannon in contempt

    The House voted Thursday to hold Steve Bannon, a longtime ally and aide to former President Donald Trump, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. (Oct. 21)

  • Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped American missionaries

    PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) -A Haitian man identifying himself as the leader of the gang that kidnapped a group of American and Canadian missionaries said in a video posted on YouTube on Thursday that he was willing to kill "these Americans" if he does not get what he needs. The speaker in the video, dressed in a purple suit, is recognizable as the man known in Haiti by the alias Lamo Sanjou, the leader of the 400 Mawozo gang https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-400-mawozo-rose-petty-crime-gang-major-kidnapping-ring-2021-10-21 that authorities say is behind the abduction of the missionaries at the weekend. The sixteen Americans and one Canadian - including five children - were on a trip organized by the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries.

  • Spanish volcano forces hundreds more residents to flee

    Hundreds more residents on the Spanish island of La Palma were forced out of their homes overnight on Thursday after a new river of lava gushed from La Cumbre Vieja volcano and descended toward their properties. (Susana Vera/Reuters)

  • 11-year-old inspires kids worldwide to clean up the environment

    Eleven-year-old Ella Grace is the co-founder of Cleanup Kids, a not-for-profit that encourages kids around the world to take part in picking up trash in order to protect the environment. Susan Hay has the story.

  • Ottawa announces new details of a national vaccine passport and changes to pandemic support

    Bridgitte Anderson with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade weighs in on the federal government's plan to implement a vaccine passport for international travel, and their new pandemic support programs.

  • Adm. Art McDonald's letter 'will be taken into account' when deciding his fate, says Trudeau

    Adm. Art McDonald‘s decision to send a letter to senior military staff claiming his exoneration from a sexual misconduct allegation against him and urging his “immediate” reinstatement to the military’s top post will factor into whether he can return at all, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

  • Edward Rogers out as Rogers chair after failed ouster of CEO

    Edward Rogers is out as chair of Rogers Communications, the company his father Ted founded, after a failed attempt to oust its chief executive officer. Rogers was replaced as chair of the board by independent director John A. MacDonald.

  • COVID claimed more than 100,000 healthcare workers' lives, WHO says

    WHO estimates that between 80,000 and 180,000 healthcare workers may have died from COVID-19 between January 2020 and May 2021.View on euronews